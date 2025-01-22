OnlyFans 1,000-Men-a-Day Orgy Queen Lily Phillips Leads Adult Stars Daring to Bare All on Red Carpet of 'Porn Golden Globes'
OnlyFans sensation Lily Phillips kept it classy at the adult industry's most talked-about event of the week.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Phillips, who went viral for confessing to sleeping with 101 men in a single day, boldly flaunted her achievements on the red carpet at the wild XBIZ XMAs – the so-called "Golden Globes of porn" – on Sunday night.
The 23-year-old joined other adult entertainment stars at the Hollywood event, held just before the AVN Awards – often dubbed the "Oscars of porn" – on January 25.
Other guests included Maitland Ward, the former Boy Meets World star turned adult film actress, alongside Angel White, Little Puck, Coco Lovelock, and Danielle Renae.
While many of the attendees opted to "bare all" on the carpet, the British-born OnlyFans star went with a more modest choice.
Phillips, who gained widespread attention late last year from the YouTube documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, opted for a strapless, floor-length linen gown that fully covered her figure.
While showcasing her conservative look, Phillips celebrated a major victory that night – taking home the Fan Favorite trophy for Favorite Female Creator.
The model is now gearing up to face off against former friend Bonnie Blue in the Favorite Independent Female Creator category at the upcoming AVN Awards.
Phillips, originally from Derbyshire, England, landed herself at one of the center stories of 2024 after bragging about sleeping with 101 men in a single day as part of a content stunt for her platform.
The provocative model also broke down in tears after completing the challenge, as she claimed the experience had taken an emotional toll on her.
After her reaction went viral, the model revealed she was just "emotional" and "very, very overwhelmed" at the time – but has since been feeling both physically and mentally healthy.
Phillips also confessed to feeling "robotic" during the act and was overwhelmed with guilt for not providing the men with the experience they desired.
Despite gaining a massive fanbase on OnlyFans, raking in $2.5million from the site, Phillips hasn't been satisfied with her conquest – and is already planning for a bigger bang.
She recently announced she is aiming to have sex with 1,000 men in one day and is begging women to offer up their husbands and boyfriends to boost her "world record" attempt.
She pleaded in a recent TikTok: "Girls, please send your husbands and boyfriends my way. I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1,000 guys in 24 hours."
While Phillips was quickly slammed on social media, the goals didn't stop there – as RadarOnline.com reported last week she is now planning to recruit armed service personnel for her next shock group sex tape.
Phillips is reportedly working with former UK Royal Navy seaman Zak Blackman on n her raunchy plan.
She said on The Rebel Devils podcast: "I love guys in uniform. Let’s make it happen and I’ll be the first to f--k the whole of the British military."