How Ex-Wildman Liam Gallagher is Finally Planning to Stay SOBER — To Stop Derailing $400Million Oasis Comeback Tour
British rocker Liam Gallagher will attempt to go sober this summer to stop detailing the $400million Oasis comeback tour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former wildman, 52, wants to give fans the best shows of his career and he is already working on getting fit.
Liam previously admitted he stopped drinking on stage after his erratic performance with Oasis at Wembley in 2000.
He plans to continue his booze-free shows on the big comeback tour.
A source said: "Liam's just returned from a boozy holiday and now plans to be in lock-down for the foreseeable to focus on getting fit for the tour.
"He is planning on being sober ahead of and on tour with Oasis.
"He's actually used cutting out booze to help him prepare and also to get through the shows before."
However, Liam won't be going completely stone cold sober, as he still plans to sink a couple of beers when watching his beloved team, Manchester City.
The source added: "Safe to say he will still have a few beers watching the football still though."
On X, Liam said: "That's me done now. It's time to get into the zone of zones."
The Live '25 Tour – with 41 shows – will be the first time Oasis have played together since splitting in 2009.
Liam, who made up with bandmates and brother Noel in order for the comeback to take place, will kick off the band’s tour on July 4 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, followed by five nights at Manchester's Heaton Park and eight at Wembley Stadium.
In a blow to fans across Europe and the U.S, Liam confirmed last week that there will be no additional dates across the continent beyond the UK and Ireland.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Liam and Noel have been told to give cigarettes, drugs, and booze the boot before the substances claim their lives.
Now the pair enjoy after-dinner mints, hot tea, and water to kick back after gigs where once they'd paint the town red by downing beers, and whiskey and taking cocaine.
A band source told us: "The guys were told that if they wanted to live then the drugs and the booze needed to go. They are middle-aged guys now and can't party like they once did.
“And they've also been told not to burn the candle at both ends when they embark on the new tour otherwise they might not see the end of the gigs.”
Oasis star Noel, 57, now shuns his former lifestyle of heavy drinking and drugs in favor of more gentle ways of relaxing.
He munches on After Eight mints and necks bottles of booze-free wine to unwind after gigs.
Noel said of his backstage rider for promoters to lay on at his concerts: "Personally, I haven’t got a lot of requirements – water, crisps, chocolate. Non-alcoholic wine.
"And After Eight mints. And Matchmakers!"