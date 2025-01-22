How Ex-Wildman Liam Gallagher is Finally Planning to Stay SOBER — To Stop Derailing $400Million Oasis Comeback Tour

Liam previously admitted he stopped drinking on stage after his erratic performance with Oasis at Wembley in 2000.

He plans to continue his booze-free shows on the big comeback tour.

A source said: "Liam's just returned from a boozy holiday and now plans to be in lock-down for the foreseeable to focus on getting fit for the tour.

"He is planning on being sober ahead of and on tour with Oasis.

"He's actually used cutting out booze to help him prepare and also to get through the shows before."