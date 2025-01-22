Emily flaunted her toned figure in a red hot photo shoot for Intimissimi's Valentine’s Day campaign.

The 33-year-old global band ambassador posed on and off a bed showing off her trademark curves in lingerie from the Italian company's "More Amore" line, with each piece featuring a heart-shaped charm.

Intimissimi describes the collection as a "tribute to love that blends elegance, sensuality and energy" while "designed to make every woman feel glamorous and irresistible."

Fans on the model's Instagram page found her to be irresistible.

Next to photos of the lingerie, one person commented: "Literally sexiest woman alive!" as a second echoed: "You are the most beautiful in the world."

A third gushed: "Thanks for making my day!"