Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Unbelievably Toned Figure as She Launches Sizzling Valentine's Day Range — And Makes Cheeky Gag About TikTok 'Spying' Controversy
It may still be January, but Emily Ratajkowski is already looking ahead to Valentine’s Day next month, RadarOnline.com can report, promising her Valentine a special sexy treat.
The model, who is no stranger to showing some skin, gave fans on TikTok a peek at what they missed when the site temporarily went down.
Emily flaunted her toned figure in a red hot photo shoot for Intimissimi's Valentine’s Day campaign.
The 33-year-old global band ambassador posed on and off a bed showing off her trademark curves in lingerie from the Italian company's "More Amore" line, with each piece featuring a heart-shaped charm.
Intimissimi describes the collection as a "tribute to love that blends elegance, sensuality and energy" while "designed to make every woman feel glamorous and irresistible."
Fans on the model's Instagram page found her to be irresistible.
Next to photos of the lingerie, one person commented: "Literally sexiest woman alive!" as a second echoed: "You are the most beautiful in the world."
A third gushed: "Thanks for making my day!"
Over the weekend, Ratajkowski, who is a constant poster on social media sites, mourned the temporary loss of TikTok in America the only way she knows how – with a sexy dance with a friend.
This time she was wearing an orange bikini that struggled to keep her contained. Ratajkowski sipped on a cocktail while dancing on the balcony of a hotel suite with her friend and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.
Text over their intimate dance moves revealed that the pair were in Mexico, joking about the U.S. ban, saying: "Escaped to Mexico just for TikTok."
She teased locals in the caption, posting: "Guess we live here now."
Fans were quick to point out that TikTok is now back up and running and welcomed her back.
Ratajkowski is known to push the social media boundaries of nudity rules. Last year, the mother-of-one posed in front of windows in barely-there black lingerie that showed off her toned figure as part of her new lingerie campaign.
She revealed in November that she was named the new United States brand ambassador for the line.
The model said: "Intimissimi celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way, and I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the US.
"I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully."
Intimissimi’s Brand Leader, Matteo Veronesi, said in a statement: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Emily Ratajkowski to the Intimissimi family.
"Emily’s charisma and undeniable presence perfectly reflect the qualities we want to celebrate through our brand.
"She brings a modern, powerful energy that aligns with our dedication to empowering women and embracing individuality through our lingerie."
In the past, Ratajkowski has been slammed for "exploiting herself" and "using her body to get fame and success" – but they were labels she embraced.
During a 2021 interview, the model confessed: "'[In] my early 20s, I really thought of myself as hustling and working the system and saying, 'Okay, I know what I can get from becoming a model and from using my body to have fame and success.' And, I even called it empowerment."