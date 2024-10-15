Heidi Klum, 51, Trolled For Posing In Intimate Lingerie Snaps With DAUGHTER Leni, 20: 'This is a Bit Weird…'

Heidi Klum was ripped for her parenting style of her 20-year-old daughter, Leni, after the duo posed side-by-side for a fiery new ad campaign, which many called "inappropriate" and "weird."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the photos sparked a slew of adverse reactions on social media, with many fans claiming the pics of the mother-daughter pair were distasteful and called out Heidi for going ahead with the shoot.