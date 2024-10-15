Heidi Klum, 51, Trolled For Posing In Intimate Lingerie Snaps With DAUGHTER Leni, 20: 'This is a Bit Weird…'
Heidi Klum was ripped for her parenting style of her 20-year-old daughter, Leni, after the duo posed side-by-side for a fiery new ad campaign, which many called "inappropriate" and "weird."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the photos sparked a slew of adverse reactions on social media, with many fans claiming the pics of the mother-daughter pair were distasteful and called out Heidi for going ahead with the shoot.
In the pics, Klum, 51, and her eldest child modeled see-through lace lingerie to promote Intimissimi’s Fall-Winter collection, with their respective blonde and brunette locks flowing down.
The two stunned in the spread, leaning on one another while sporting various sultry pieces and even recording a video showcasing their twin-like features and incredible curves.
However, fans weren't impressed with the collaboration and blasted Klum and Leni on their Instagram pages.
One fan commented on a post: "Am I the only one thinking this is a bit weird? ...Campaign at least doesn’t work for me. Like who dresses up in lingerie with their mom and prances around taking pics? Don’t know… I mean nothing wrong with that but it’s like not [something] that makes sense in an ad, when I am looking to buy lingerie and stuff."
Another user agreed: "I have to say this advert is a bit weird."
A third person said: "This is really weird and inappropriate ….. mother and daughter filming each other in lingerie?!!! What is this?"
Others echoed that the move was "strange" on Heidi's part, while some jumped to the America's Got Talent star's defense and argued she and Leni were simply showing their close bond.
Leni has been following in her mother's modeling footsteps since she made her runway debut three years ago.
Klum joined Leni in the January/February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany - the young adult's first cover snag - which kicked off her career.
The Top Model star gushed over her daughter's achievement in an Instagram post written in German: "I'm so proud of you. And it's not because you've chosen your own path. I know, that no matter which path you were to go down, you would be your own woman. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You ain't no mini-me and I'm happy for you that you can now show who YOU are."
Klum previously revealed she was excited to show Leni the ropes, though she'd already become a natural.
In an interview, the Victoria's Secret model said: "It's a fun thing for her to do. She's not afraid of cameras because she's always come to my sets and my shows. She's quite strong in the sense where she plays with it!"
Leni added about falling in love with modeling from the jump: "I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working.'
"I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."
Klum shares Leni with her ex, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.
At five years old, Leni was adopted by Klum's then-husband Seal, whom she remains close to today.
Klum and Seal are also parents to Henry, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 15.
