'Bling Empire: New York' star Lynn Ban Dead at 52 Just Weeks After Undergoing Emergency Brain Surgery Following a Skiing Accident

Lynn Ban, a renowned jewelry designer and cast member of Netflix's Bling Empire: New York, has died at the age of 52. RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress tragically passed away on Monday after suffering a skiing accident and undergoing brain surgery in late December.

Source: MEGA The actress' son announced her death on Wednesday.

Ban's son Sebastian confirmed her death on Wednesday, taking to her Instagram account with a statement. He wrote: "My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@lynn_ban Ban shared a post on December 30 detailing her Aspen skiing trip and emergency surgery.

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person." He added: "I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all."

"She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. Sebastian said his mom "took care of him, his dad, and their entire family throughout their whole life" – noting she was also the "funniest and coolest mum he could ask for."

Source: INSTAGRAM/@lynn_ban Ban's son gave insight to who she was as a mom, noting she 'took care of their entire family.'

He continued: "Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. "As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum."

On December 30, Ban shared on Instagram she underwent an emergency craniotomy following a skiing accident in Aspen during a family vacation. The post included photos of her ski trip and showed her in a hospital bed, with close-ups of her scars post-op.

She wrote: "And In a blink of an eye … life can change." Ban continued: "Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life.

"At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted." After ski patrol paramedics cleared her for a concussion, Ban and her husband headed to the hospital for a CAT scan – a decision she said "saved her life."

She went on: "I went in a taxi with Jett [Kain] and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital. "Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side."

Finishing off her post, Ban wrote: "There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the (love) and support my family and friends. "GOD IS GOOD (praying hands) Grateful and blessed to see the new year."

Dorothy Wang, Ban's co-star from Bling Empire: New York, expressed her support on Instagram. She commented: "So happy you are okay and have your incredible tribe by your side. sending you all my love and wishing you healing."

Source: INSTAGRAM/@lynn_ban Ban's jewelry designs have been worn by several Hollywood stars over the years.