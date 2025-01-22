EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, 52, 'Raging and Thinking About Quitting Hollywood Again' Over 'Misogynistic' Rumors She's Had a Facelift Erupt

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has only been back in movies a few days after a decade-long break and her famous face is already the subject of fevered speculation.

Fans have been rushing to the internet to chat about her appearance with the terms "Cameron Diaz facelift", "Cameron Diaz plastic surgery" and "Cameron Diaz age" already some of the most searched phrases on Google, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And this has led to her confiding in a pal that she's ready to quit again.

A source told us: "Cam is wondering if the exposure is worth it. It is like nothing has changed during her time away. It's the same misogynistic and sexist nonsense about her appearance. She's raging and feels like ducking out for another decade."

Diaz stars in a Netflix film where she and Jamie Foxx play married former spies who are pulled back into espionage after having their secret identities exposed.