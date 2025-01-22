EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, 52, 'Raging and Thinking About Quitting Hollywood Again' Over 'Misogynistic' Rumors She's Had a Facelift Erupt
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has only been back in movies a few days after a decade-long break and her famous face is already the subject of fevered speculation.
Fans have been rushing to the internet to chat about her appearance with the terms "Cameron Diaz facelift", "Cameron Diaz plastic surgery" and "Cameron Diaz age" already some of the most searched phrases on Google, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And this has led to her confiding in a pal that she's ready to quit again.
A source told us: "Cam is wondering if the exposure is worth it. It is like nothing has changed during her time away. It's the same misogynistic and sexist nonsense about her appearance. She's raging and feels like ducking out for another decade."
Diaz stars in a Netflix film where she and Jamie Foxx play married former spies who are pulled back into espionage after having their secret identities exposed.
The A-lister took a decade away from the camera before returning in Back in Action, and fans have been excitedly hazarding guesses over her facelift riddle.
One X user said: "OMG Cameron Diaz looks 10 years younger, not 10 years older. That girl must have gone under the knife."
Another troll added: "Damn, she's been turning back the hands of time, surely with the help of a fine surgeon."
Rom-Com queen Diaz, 52, has always denied having any surgery, but she has tried Botox and hated the results.
She's confessed: "I’ve tried Botox before, where it was like a little tiny touch of something. It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to be like that’… I’d rather see my face aging than a face that doesn’t belong to me at all."
Diaz also opened up about feeling the weight of beauty standards during her decades-long career.
She said: "I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications, you know, that women, and exploitations that women, are subjected to.
"I have bought into all of them myself, you know, at certain times. It’s not hard not to. It’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty.
Diaz has been famous for more than 30 years. She made her acting debut in The Mask in 1994, before taking up roles in cult classics like There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday, but after starring as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 remake of Annie she decided to take a step back.
She retired from acting for 10 years so that she could "be free" to focus on her family and to live a more private life. During this time, she married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, with whom she has two children.
"Oh my God, I loved it. It was the best 10 years of my life," she said.
Diaz repeatedly turned down acting jobs until eventually people "stopped asking".
However, when Foxx came to her with Back in Action, she could not resist the offer.
"If I’m going to leave my family for 10 hours a day, I want to do it with the most talented man in entertainment," she said of Foxx, who also starred in Annie.
"It’s just a privilege to do this. I thought to myself, just like, let this go away, all of this goodwill that I got to build over so much time, the passion that I have for entertaining people and making movies that make people smile and laugh and have a good time… if I don’t engage in that again then I would be a fool.
"The passion I have for entertaining people… if I don’t engage in that again then I would be a fool."
Diaz spoke of her fear of people filming her with their phone cameras.
"We were in Tokyo," she said, talking about her Charlie’s Angels co-stars Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, "and the three of us walked out and there was a whole wall of fans who were waiting for us. They knew we were there, and they were all holding something over their heads and we were like, 'What is that? What are they doing?' and the woman who was our host there said, 'They’re filming you'.
"The wind was knocked out of us."