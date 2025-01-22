EXCLUSIVE: Insurance Bosses 'Hiring Militias of Bodyguards Amid Fears L.A. Wildfires Payouts Battles Could Spark Another UnitedHealth CEO-Style Assassination'

Major US insurance corporations are moving to employ private armies over fears the Los Angeles wildfire payout battles could spark another UnitedHealthcare CEO-style killing.

They are employing $100,000 a month ex-police and special forces personnel to guard their top people after the murder of Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The industry is bracing itself for ugly fights as fire-hit residents slap in claims for billions of dollars of insurance cash.

And there are fears that top bosses could be shot in "targeted attacks" by deranged assassins with grudges against the industry.