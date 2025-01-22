EXCLUSIVE: Insurance Bosses 'Hiring Militias of Bodyguards Amid Fears L.A. Wildfires Payouts Battles Could Spark Another UnitedHealth CEO-Style Assassination'
Major US insurance corporations are moving to employ private armies over fears the Los Angeles wildfire payout battles could spark another UnitedHealthcare CEO-style killing.
They are employing $100,000 a month ex-police and special forces personnel to guard their top people after the murder of Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The industry is bracing itself for ugly fights as fire-hit residents slap in claims for billions of dollars of insurance cash.
And there are fears that top bosses could be shot in "targeted attacks" by deranged assassins with grudges against the industry.
A law enforcement source revealed: "A targeted attack could originate from someone with a personal grievance against a company, perhaps someone who will face disappointment while seeking compensation for themselves or a family member.
"As a result, executives at major insurance providers are becoming increasingly anxious. They’re investing in top-notch security to protect their key personnel.
"However, this level of protection comes at a high price—around $100,000 a month for a single individual’s security detail.
"These security professionals are often former military, FBI agents, or police officers, with some having experience as mercenaries in conflict zones. By employing such highly trained individuals, companies can significantly minimize the risk of similar attacks against high-profile leaders in the future."
Two executive protection consultants told us of their disbelief about 50-year-old Thompson's murder that took place last year outside a Manhattan hotel.
A former bodyguard for Thompson revealed he was stunned the CEO didn't have security when he was murdered in the early hours while walking to a work conference.
Philip Klein, who previously protected the boss back in the 2000s, admitted he was "shocked and baffled" over the murder and that he didn't have "a detail" with him.
He also admitted Thompson should have been wearing a bullet-proof vest for extra protection.
Two security consultants, who did not work for Thompson, revealed their thoughts on the deadly attack.
Brittney Blair, who specializes in consulting executives about their personal security, admitted in an interview that she was "floored" Thompson was walking without bodyguards in New York City.
A former Secret Service agent, who now runs a private security firm, Joseph LaSorsa, revealed that intense security could cost around $100,000 a month – but it still might not have protected him from his brutal death
The killing unleashed a wave of public feeling including exasperation, anger, resentment and helplessness — from Americans sharing personal stories of interactions with insurance companies, often seen as faceless corporate giants.
In particular, the words written on ammunition found at the shooting scene – "delay," "deny" and "depose" – whicj echoing a phrase used to describe how insurers dodge claim payouts, amplified voices that have long been critical of the industry.
Luigi Mangione is accused of murdering Thompson and he is locked up awaiting trial.
Mangione, 26, appeared in court last month to be arraigned on 11 state criminal counts, including murder as an act of terrorism.
As well as the state-level charges, he is also accused of stalking and murder offenses that could lead to a death penalty sentence.
Prosecutors allege Mangione shot Thompson before going on the run. Authorities later arrested him at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.