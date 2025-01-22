Inside Taylor Swift Dance Class Knife Rampage Madman's Horrific Plot to Kill and Maim: We Reveal How Sickeningly Easy It Was For Him to Buy Knives and Poison Ingredients Online

He was 17 when he ordered two survival knives to his home — a fortnight before killing three children and injuring ten more at a Swift-themed dance and crats workshop in Southport, near Liverpool, on July 29.

Rudakubana also made two attempts to purchase a $5, 20cm-long kitchen knife in the month before his atrocity. He used security software to hide his identity.

A similar knife to the one he used to kill costs just $£2.

Other items found at his home were a machete, knives, and a set of arrows.

And a source said his purchasing history showed he had an interest in the "procurement of weapons capable of killing."