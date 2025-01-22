Inside Taylor Swift Dance Class Knife Rampage Madman's Horrific Plot to Kill and Maim: We Reveal How Sickeningly Easy It Was For Him to Buy Knives and Poison Ingredients Online
The Taylor Swift dance class knifeman was able to buy knives on Amazon despite being just 17 with a history of violence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Axel Rudakubana also purchased equipment to make deadly ricin poison from the online retail giant.
The killer, who fatally stabbed three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class last July in one of Britain's deadliest child attacks, exploited limited checks allowing blades to be sent without ID.
He amassed a cache of weapons including knives, machetes and arrows, and admitted carrying a blade more than ten times.
Rudakubana, referred to the anti-terror programme three times, also had a conviction for a violent offence against a child at school.
He was 17 when he ordered two survival knives to his home — a fortnight before killing three children and injuring ten more at a Swift-themed dance and crats workshop in Southport, near Liverpool, on July 29.
Rudakubana also made two attempts to purchase a $5, 20cm-long kitchen knife in the month before his atrocity. He used security software to hide his identity.
A similar knife to the one he used to kill costs just $£2.
Other items found at his home were a machete, knives, and a set of arrows.
And a source said his purchasing history showed he had an interest in the "procurement of weapons capable of killing."
Speaking about the horrific murders, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Time and again, as a child, the Southport murderer carried knives.
“Time and again, he showed clear intent to use them.
“And yet tragically, he was still able to order the murder weapon off of the internet without any checks or barriers. A two-click killer. This cannot continue.”
Rudakubana also bought equipment to make the poison ricin on Amazon in 2022, two years before his attack.
Neighbors said Rudakubana had items delivered from Amazon “almost constantly” and his house was full of the firm’s boxes. He asked some residents if they could take in packages for him.
And it emerged Police were called to the family home five times between October 2019 and May 2022 over worries about his behavior.
The sale of knives with a fixed blade of more than 3in to under-18s is illegal in England and Wales.
But the ban has proved far from effective. The National Police Chiefs’ Council is reviewing knife crime and will report back this year.
The National Business Crime Centre said 160 sales were made to children in London in a year, often by retailers who lacked knowledge or confidence on the issue.
Amazon said: “We take our responsibility around the sale of all age-restricted items — including bladed products — extremely seriously and have launched an urgent investigation in relation to this tragic case.”
Its spokesperson said ID checks are made whenever an order is placed, and when its drivers hand over a parcel containing an age- restricted item.
They added: “The product in question was subject to age verification checks on delivery.”
Rudakubana admitted murdering Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, nine, in court this week and will be sentenced this Thursday.