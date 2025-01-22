Chris Brown Launches Fury-Filled $500Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros Discovery Over 'A History of Violence' Docuseries: 'It Painted Him as Serial Rapist and Sex Abuser'

Brown also said the docuseries washed away progress he's made rebuilding his image with the public in the near 16 years since he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna, 36.

In the infamous incident, Brown assaulted the Umbrella singer in a vehicle in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles after a pre-Grammys party on February 8, 2009.

The Forever singer said producers chose to rehash his "past mistakes" – which he said he's taken responsibility for – and combine it with bad information to capitalize on his fame.

He claims he can show damages to his career and finances in the wake of the docuseries airing and will donate a portion of his winnings to organizations supporting sex abuse victims..