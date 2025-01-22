Chris Brown Launches Fury-Filled $500Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Warner Bros Discovery Over 'A History of Violence' Docuseries: 'It Painted Him as Serial Rapist and Sex Abuser'
Chris Brown has filed a $500million defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros Discovery for depicting him as "a serial rapist and a sexual abuser" in a new docuseries.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Grammy-winner, 35, named the firms and producers involved with putting together and airing the docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence on Investigation Discovery in the suit last fall.
The singer said in legal documents the accused knowingly aired accusations against him despite having "proof" the claims were incorrect.
He stated the docuseries painted him to look like "a serial rapist and a sexual abuser" while noting he's never been convicted "of any sex related crime".
Brown hit back saying a woman accusing him in the docuseries, who remained anonymous, had to withdraw a lawsuit she had filed against him due to numerous factual inconsistencies.
Brown also said the docuseries washed away progress he's made rebuilding his image with the public in the near 16 years since he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna, 36.
In the infamous incident, Brown assaulted the Umbrella singer in a vehicle in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles after a pre-Grammys party on February 8, 2009.
The Forever singer said producers chose to rehash his "past mistakes" – which he said he's taken responsibility for – and combine it with bad information to capitalize on his fame.
He claims he can show damages to his career and finances in the wake of the docuseries airing and will donate a portion of his winnings to organizations supporting sex abuse victims..
Brown posted to his 144million Instagram followers a statement from the law firm he's employing for the suit, McCatherm, Shokouhi, Evans with the caption, 'Read… ."
The statement added: "the defendants released the documentary despite being notified of the false and misleading narrative accusing Mr. Brown of heinous acts, including sexual assault and evidence tampering allegations that had been discredited in court and dismissed as baseless."
Brown's legal team said the media companies prioritized "profits over journalistic integrity" in releasing the docuseries.
Brown's lawyers said producers "sensationalized debunked claims to drive viewership and revenue" for the docuseries.
The woman accusing Brown, identified as Jane Doe in the docuseries, has had past legal issues unrelated to the singer, his lawyers said in the statement.
They added "numerous text and voice messages" supported any interactions between her and Brown "were consensual."
Brown's attorney, Levi McCathem said the "case is about protecting the truth," and that "the producers of this documentary intentionally promoted false and defamatory information."
McCathem said in addition to harming Brown, the companies and producers involved undermined "the credibility of true survivors of violence."
Brown's legal team said the 2017 documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life "remains the definitive account of his experiences and growth".