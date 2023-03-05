Your tip
Chris Brown Questioned By U.K. Police For Alleged Involvement In Club Brawl That Sent Man To The Hospital

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 5 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Rapper Chris Brown was busy preparing to perform another string of shows in England when he was questioned by police on the extent of his involvement in a brutal fight.

The physical altercation occurred at a U.K. club in February and left one man in the hospital after having a bottle thrown at his head and being kicked and punched repeatedly.

Embedded Image
Source: mega

Brown showed up at the Tape nightclub after performing at The O2 stadium earlier that night when a fight suddenly broke out among the Look at Me Now singer's crew.

It reportedly turned into an all-out brawl and law enforcement was eventually called to handle the situation. According to the police report, the man who had been hit in the head with the bottle tried to get up and escape, but ended up surrounded. He was allegedly beaten up by those in the rapper's entourage before security was able to break it up.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but was later released from with no serious injuries.

The rapper is still scheduled to perform another round of shows at the O2 later this month as part of his ongoing tour.

Embedded Image
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Chris Brown

But this isn't Brown's first rodeo being questioned by the police. The singer was arrested in 2013 for assaulting a fan he refused to take a picture with, leaving him with a bloodied nose.

He attempted to go to rehab following the altercation, but was kicked out and instead sentenced to a year in jail.

Source: radar

Brown also infamously assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009.

However, the rapper has recently shown some love to his ex, congratulating her on her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and the announcement of her second child with A$AP Rocky.

He shared a clip of her performance on Instagram after the game with a red heart and prayer emoji along with a message that just read "GO GIRL!"

