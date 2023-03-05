Chris Brown Questioned By U.K. Police For Alleged Involvement In Club Brawl That Sent Man To The Hospital

Brown showed up at the Tape nightclub after performing at The O2 stadium earlier that night when a fight suddenly broke out among the Look at Me Now singer's crew.

It reportedly turned into an all-out brawl and law enforcement was eventually called to handle the situation. According to the police report, the man who had been hit in the head with the bottle tried to get up and escape, but ended up surrounded. He was allegedly beaten up by those in the rapper's entourage before security was able to break it up.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but was later released from with no serious injuries.

The rapper is still scheduled to perform another round of shows at the O2 later this month as part of his ongoing tour.