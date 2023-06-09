Revealed! Late 'Bling Empire' Star Anna Shay's Blinding Jewelry Collection Worth a Staggering $13.4 Million, Documents Show

Before she died, Bling Empire star Anna Shay had amassed a blinding collection of BLING worth an estimated $13 million, court records exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show.

The eye-popping cache of baubles is detailed in a lawsuit the Netflix reality star filed against insurer Lloyd’s of London in a dispute over the amount of money she recouped after some of the jewelry was stolen from her home in 2016.

The reported theft of $3.8 million in jewelry, furs, and designer handbags barely put a dent into Shay’s vast collection of knick-knacks worth an estimated $15,375,019!