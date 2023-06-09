Revealed! Late 'Bling Empire' Star Anna Shay's Blinding Jewelry Collection Worth a Staggering $13.4 Million, Documents Show
Before she died, Bling Empire star Anna Shay had amassed a blinding collection of BLING worth an estimated $13 million, court records exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show.
The eye-popping cache of baubles is detailed in a lawsuit the Netflix reality star filed against insurer Lloyd’s of London in a dispute over the amount of money she recouped after some of the jewelry was stolen from her home in 2016.
The reported theft of $3.8 million in jewelry, furs, and designer handbags barely put a dent into Shay’s vast collection of knick-knacks worth an estimated $15,375,019!
“At the end of the day, I don't think I pick the jewelry, the jewelry picks me,” Shay is famously known for saying about her collection, which takes up about 11 pages of a 2015 insurance policy and lists more than 200 precious pieces.
The court documents reveal the prized bling in her collection is a platinum lady’s 57-carat diamond necklace with an 8.31-carat green emerald estimated to cost $1.4 million. The runner-up is a white gold lady’s drop-diamond necklace “weighing a total of 81.18 carats" worth a jaw-dropping $1.1 million.
“The way she makes purchases and has fun in the jewelry stores is like a child in a candy shop,” Shay’s friend Florent Bonadei quipped during one of the episodes.
Though the jewelry eclipses her other possessions, Shay had an impressive collection of 184 designer purses, travel bags, and trunks with gold hardware, wallets, and even a pinball machine — all worth an estimated $1.1 million.
Listed among the items was a Louis Vuitton trunk worth about $160,000!
And that doesn’t even include 58 pieces of fine art estimated at about $700,000, a $40,000 Steinway piano, and about $103,000 in fur coats.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shay died unexpectedly on June 1, 2023, from a stroke at the age of 62, leaving behind her son, Kenneth Kemp, daughter-in-law, Nicolette, granddaughter, Alessi, an extended family, and thousands of fans, according to her obituary.
“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," the family said in the statement obtained by People.
"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things," the statement continued. "Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."
The Los Angeles socialite and the show’s matriarch inherited her vast wealth from her late father, billionaire Edward Shay, who founded defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers, according to the New York Times. The company was later sold to Lockheed Martin for about $700 million.