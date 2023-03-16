Tik Tok’s Woes — Triller Grows As Influencers Flock To Triller To Port Their Content And Followers From TikTok Before A Ban Occurs
The startup, founded in 2019 by Super Producer Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht, gained notoriety in 2020 for creating the highest-grossing electronic PPV of all time with Tyson V Jones for elevating fledgling YouTuber Jake Paul from the depths of the YouTube graveyard to the forefront of combat sports, and for making it the only app to ever reach number one in 80 countries as a result of then-President Trump's announcement of an impending ban on TkTok. Triller was the preferred replacement app when it became obvious that the world had decided if a TikTok ban would occur, but the ban never materialized.
Bobby Sarnevesht, the chairman of Triller, announced that the company has been preparing this move for more than a year and is now launching an easy-to-use solution that will allow users to transfer their content from TikTok to Triller using the domain tiktokconverter.com.
"This is our coming-out party; move your TikTok account right away at www." Transfertiktok.com," declared Sarnevesht.
Triller's open-garden system ensures that creators receive more than 70% of the money in the influencer ecosystem, so it is not really a TikTok replacement. Creators can also use triller as a portal to maximizing their ability to market brand partnerships and e-commerce on other social networks like Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitter thanks to Triller's custom AI toolset.
Triller is a more alluring option for content creators looking to sell their content because it lacks the closed-garden system of TikTok, which only enables users to have 1% of their audience unless they are paid by the creator or retain the majority of the brand's revenue. Whether there is a ban or not, Triller appears to be TikTok's replacement because it offers all of its features but much more in the way of monetization.
According to Sarnevesht, "ban or no ban or truly, we are the TikTok replacement because we can do many things that they cannot, including what they can't. Despite having the exact features and features, we couldn't be more dissimilar from TikTok in terms of our business model. Instead of attempting to seduce creators and steal money from their pockets, we want to encourage them to use all platforms and assist them in making better money anywhere. Anyone who hasn't played with Triller reportedly will be pleasantly delighted. We've spent the last year working with the best engineers in the world to make it as good as it can be.
Now that the TikTok ban seems to be coming sooner than later, Triller has launched the portal .com, which allows users to transfer all of their content-filled accounts to the platform with just one click. If a user has more than 500, 000 users, they can sometimes transfer their screen name. Triller has seen a surge in new signups as the ban seems to become more prominent nonstop and has crossed the mark of over 500 million registered users.
The closed garden system used by social media networks like as TikTok is taking away most of the money from creators. Less than 1% of the over 500 billion dollars spent annually in the creator economy goes to the creators, while the social media networks take 99% of the earnings. This is a problem that not only exists on TikTok but across all economic networks like Instagram, Twitter, Snap, and YouTube.
Triller, on the other hand, operates under an "open- garden" system where more than 70% of the money in the influencer ecosystem goes to the creators. Triller ensures that their custom AI and toolset does the same for creators on other social networks like Instagram, Snap, YouTube, and Twitter, allowing creators to cross market on all their socials and wholly sell their content without intermediaries. This means that creators no longer have to pay social media networks for access to their own users and they have more control over their content.
One of the main features of the Triller ecosystem is its AI which comes by way of an acquisition it did in 2021 of amplify. ai, which sits across the whole Triller ecosystem. Intensify is embedded in Facebook, Google, Instagram, YouTube, Snap, Twitter, and many other public networks. This means that Triller's AI is also embedded in all of the large social media networks, and creators only need to see it. Triller also acquired or built 10 other entities from adtech, martech, ai, e-commerce and social media to create the perfect creators ecosystem. Another of its acquisitions-Julius, one of the world's largest influencer brand portals, which tracks over 2.5 million influencers across every great platform and connects them with the 25, 000 brands it has signed up. By doing so, Triller can shed light on the economics of a closed garden system and enables creators tp sell their content directly- connecting the brands and the influencers one on one. By joining Triller you are instantly part of all of Triller brand and creator products.
Triller's tools and ai base disrupt the walled garden system that some social media networks like TikTok have forced their influencers and creators to live in. This means that Triller's system and model are also disrupting the current social media landscape and its clear that big tech and social media do not like it.
"They use their media voices and press control to try and mock Triller at every stop. We even laugh at it, every time they write a good article we know we must have gotten under their skin or are hitting too close to home, as they only attack if they are frightened "said Sarnevesht.
“Creators will no longer be held hostage by social media networks, and the economics of the current system will no longer be imbalanced.” He continued.
Triller is the only major social media platform that is focused on giving more control to the creators and putting more money into their pockets while giving creators immediate access to and control of their audience. Almost every one of the worlds best hundred as creators have also made the switch to Triller and hundreds of the worlds biggest celebrities are activated on Triller.
Those influencers and creators who are using Triller's brand tools are undoubtedly making multiples of what they make on TikTok.
Its important to note that the AI Triller has implemented and is using has been and is currently being used by some of the largest brands in the world today and some of the largest social campaigns. Triller is currently generating 750 million interactions every single month, every one of them a potential significant transaction for a user or creator.
Triller's solution for smooth migration of content on TikTok shows their determination to lead the way in the original creator economy. The closed garden system used by TikTok and all other social media platforms will soon be a thing of the past as more creators and influencers move to empty- garden systems like Triller. The Triller portal is available immediately www. tiktokcoverter.com.
Most recently Triller shared it expected to be officially trading and has filed privately with the SEC through a direct listing S- 1.