Tik Tok’s Woes — Triller Grows As Influencers Flock To Triller To Port Their Content And Followers From TikTok Before A Ban Occurs

The startup, founded in 2019 by Super Producer Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht, gained notoriety in 2020 for creating the highest-grossing electronic PPV of all time with Tyson V Jones for elevating fledgling YouTuber Jake Paul from the depths of the YouTube graveyard to the forefront of combat sports, and for making it the only app to ever reach number one in 80 countries as a result of then-President Trump's announcement of an impending ban on TkTok. Triller was the preferred replacement app when it became obvious that the world had decided if a TikTok ban would occur, but the ban never materialized.

Bobby Sarnevesht, the chairman of Triller, announced that the company has been preparing this move for more than a year and is now launching an easy-to-use solution that will allow users to transfer their content from TikTok to Triller using the domain tiktokconverter.com.

"This is our coming-out party; move your TikTok account right away at www." Transfertiktok.com," declared Sarnevesht.

Triller's open-garden system ensures that creators receive more than 70% of the money in the influencer ecosystem, so it is not really a TikTok replacement. Creators can also use triller as a portal to maximizing their ability to market brand partnerships and e-commerce on other social networks like Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Twitter thanks to Triller's custom AI toolset.

Triller is a more alluring option for content creators looking to sell their content because it lacks the closed-garden system of TikTok, which only enables users to have 1% of their audience unless they are paid by the creator or retain the majority of the brand's revenue. Whether there is a ban or not, Triller appears to be TikTok's replacement because it offers all of its features but much more in the way of monetization.

According to Sarnevesht, "ban or no ban or truly, we are the TikTok replacement because we can do many things that they cannot, including what they can't. Despite having the exact features and features, we couldn't be more dissimilar from TikTok in terms of our business model. Instead of attempting to seduce creators and steal money from their pockets, we want to encourage them to use all platforms and assist them in making better money anywhere. Anyone who hasn't played with Triller reportedly will be pleasantly delighted. We've spent the last year working with the best engineers in the world to make it as good as it can be.

Now that the TikTok ban seems to be coming sooner than later, Triller has launched the portal .com, which allows users to transfer all of their content-filled accounts to the platform with just one click. If a user has more than 500, 000 users, they can sometimes transfer their screen name. Triller has seen a surge in new signups as the ban seems to become more prominent nonstop and has crossed the mark of over 500 million registered users.

The closed garden system used by social media networks like as TikTok is taking away most of the money from creators. Less than 1% of the over 500 billion dollars spent annually in the creator economy goes to the creators, while the social media networks take 99% of the earnings. This is a problem that not only exists on TikTok but across all economic networks like Instagram, Twitter, Snap, and YouTube.