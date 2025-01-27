Blake Lively Hit With Allegation She Was 'Gross and Unpleasant' On-Set — With Actress Claiming Co-Star 'Burped and Farted' Between Takes

Rago claimed she worked on Gossip Girl as an extra, which Lively starred in.

She explained: "I was a stand-in on movies and TV shows for 15 years, and I worked on the show Gossip Girl on and off for all six seasons.

"I'm going to attest that Blake Lively is horrendous. I'm sorry to burst your bubble. She was a nepo baby, and when she was 19, the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens.

"I'm thinking she thinks that she has the right to behave exactly as she wants. And how dare we make a fuss? She couldn’t handle that people didn’t frigging like her and she was looking like an a**hole.

"She has thrown people under the bus. This guy (Justin Baldoni) has a wife and family. And made out these benign interactions are assault when I’ve seen the footage and I think just 'go home.'"