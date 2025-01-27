Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Blake Lively

Blake Lively Hit With Allegation She Was 'Gross and Unpleasant' On-Set — With Actress Claiming Co-Star 'Burped and Farted' Between Takes

blake lively nightmare on set

Jan. 27 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Blake Lively has been hit with an allegation she was "gross and unpleasant' on-set" amid her legal drama with actor Justin Baldoni.

RadarOnline.com can report the actress would allegedly "burp and fart" between takes while filming the hit series Gossip Girl.

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively sues it ends with us justin baldoni sexual harassment
Source: MEGA

Lively has been accused of being 'disgusting' on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Host of the YouTube series Cooking with Nonna, Rossella Rago, 37, claimed that Lively was "horrendous" to work and accused her of throwing Justin Baldoni "under the bus" because she is "used to being adored."

Rago also accused the Hollywood star of having disgusting habits in between takes in a TikTok video.

She claimed: "She would burp and fart in the middle of set – and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don't know how else to say it."

Article continues below advertisement

The actress' husband, Ryan Reynolds, was one of the people who "adored" the star after their romance started.

The YouTube star also claimed Reynolds would "bow down at her feet" when they first started dating.

Rago alleged: "She is used to being adored and when she is not, s**t gets real, and Baldoni has found out how real it gets."

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively nightmare on set
Source: TikTok

Lively was accused of 'farting' on set between takes.

Article continues below advertisement

Rago claimed she worked on Gossip Girl as an extra, which Lively starred in.

She explained: "I was a stand-in on movies and TV shows for 15 years, and I worked on the show Gossip Girl on and off for all six seasons.

"I'm going to attest that Blake Lively is horrendous. I'm sorry to burst your bubble. She was a nepo baby, and when she was 19, the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens.

"I'm thinking she thinks that she has the right to behave exactly as she wants. And how dare we make a fuss? She couldn’t handle that people didn’t frigging like her and she was looking like an a**hole.

"She has thrown people under the bus. This guy (Justin Baldoni) has a wife and family. And made out these benign interactions are assault when I’ve seen the footage and I think just 'go home.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Over the last few weeks, insiders close to Lively have been revealing behind-the-scenes stories about the actress after her legal battle exploded with Baldoni back in December.

Fans started speculating about a feud during the film's promotion after Lively and Baldoni didn't pose for photos or make any appearances together.

In Lively's lawsuit, she accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment" and claimed his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

Baldoni denied Lively's accusations and first filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages for their article about her lawsuit.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes Slams NFL Trolls for Subjecting Husband Patrick to 'Disgusting' Abuse — Despite Him Making It To His FIFTH Super Bowl

dick van dyke sparks fears

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Dick Van Dyke Sparks Fears He Is Going to 'Keel Over and Have Deadly Heart Attack' at Gym — as His Youth-Chasing Exercise Regime is 'Just Too Much for 99-Year-Old'

Article continues below advertisement
blake lively doubles down million harassment battle justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Lively has requested a restraining order for Baldoni's lawyer.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In early January, Baldoni filed a $400million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, as well as the actress' publicist, Leslie Sloane, in the Southern District of New York.

The leading actor and director sued Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.