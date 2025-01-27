Blake Lively Hit With Allegation She Was 'Gross and Unpleasant' On-Set — With Actress Claiming Co-Star 'Burped and Farted' Between Takes
Blake Lively has been hit with an allegation she was "gross and unpleasant' on-set" amid her legal drama with actor Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can report the actress would allegedly "burp and fart" between takes while filming the hit series Gossip Girl.
Host of the YouTube series Cooking with Nonna, Rossella Rago, 37, claimed that Lively was "horrendous" to work and accused her of throwing Justin Baldoni "under the bus" because she is "used to being adored."
Rago also accused the Hollywood star of having disgusting habits in between takes in a TikTok video.
She claimed: "She would burp and fart in the middle of set – and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don't know how else to say it."
The actress' husband, Ryan Reynolds, was one of the people who "adored" the star after their romance started.
The YouTube star also claimed Reynolds would "bow down at her feet" when they first started dating.
Rago alleged: "She is used to being adored and when she is not, s**t gets real, and Baldoni has found out how real it gets."
Rago claimed she worked on Gossip Girl as an extra, which Lively starred in.
She explained: "I was a stand-in on movies and TV shows for 15 years, and I worked on the show Gossip Girl on and off for all six seasons.
"I'm going to attest that Blake Lively is horrendous. I'm sorry to burst your bubble. She was a nepo baby, and when she was 19, the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens.
"I'm thinking she thinks that she has the right to behave exactly as she wants. And how dare we make a fuss? She couldn’t handle that people didn’t frigging like her and she was looking like an a**hole.
"She has thrown people under the bus. This guy (Justin Baldoni) has a wife and family. And made out these benign interactions are assault when I’ve seen the footage and I think just 'go home.'"
Over the last few weeks, insiders close to Lively have been revealing behind-the-scenes stories about the actress after her legal battle exploded with Baldoni back in December.
Fans started speculating about a feud during the film's promotion after Lively and Baldoni didn't pose for photos or make any appearances together.
In Lively's lawsuit, she accused Baldoni of "sexual harassment" and claimed his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
Baldoni denied Lively's accusations and first filed a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages for their article about her lawsuit.
In early January, Baldoni filed a $400million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, as well as the actress' publicist, Leslie Sloane, in the Southern District of New York.
The leading actor and director sued Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.