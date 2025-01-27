Secrets of Bill Gates' VERY Controversial Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein: Microsoft Mogul FINALLY Admits he Was 'Foolish' to Hang Around Pedophile — As It Contributed to Melinda Gates Divorce

Bill Gates admits one of his biggest blunders was getting tangled up with Jeffrey Epstein. The Microsoft mogul has come clean about his controversial ties to the late financier, admitting it was "a huge mistake" to associate with the convicted child sex offender – especially after dealing with blackmail threats that played a role in his divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Gates referred to his relationship with the disgraced financier as 'a huge mistake.'

He told the Wall Street Journal on Friday: "In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him." Gates added: "I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that. It was just a huge mistake."

Source: MEGA Epstein reportedly threatened to reveal Gates' alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017

Per the outlet, Epstein threatened to reveal Gates' alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017 after the billionaire refused to join his multibillion-dollar charitable fund with JPMorgan Chase. Epstein had known Antonova since 2013 and even funded her software coding school tuition.

Looking back on his relationship with Epstein,Gates, 69, admitted he became "definitely" cautious about making more connections after the disgraced financier died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and federal conspiracy charges. Despite being married to his wife, Melinda, from 1994 to 2021, the Microsoft co-founder is said to have had a long-running relationship with Antonova.

In March 2022, Melinda, 60, suggested Epstein was a factor in the end of her marriage to Gates. During a CBS Mornings interview, she admitted she decided to leave her 27-year marriage "for many reasons," including Gates' connection to Epstein. She said: "I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him."

Source: MEGA Gates admitted he became 'definitely' cautious about making more connections after Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Melinda stated she only met Epstein once out of curiosity to "see who he was" – though it didn't go well. She further admitted: "I regretted it the second I walked in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women."

In a recent interview with the Times of London, Gates referred to his divorce from Melinda as the "mistake" he now regrets most. He said: "There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years."

The former couple shares three adult children: Jennifer, 28; Rory, 25; and Phoebe, 22. Melinda is now in a relationship with entrepreneur Philip Vaughn, while Gates has found companionship with Paula Hurd. Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He was found in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.

His death fueled conspiracy theories due to unusual circumstances – including jail protocol lapses, malfunctioning cameras, and his criminal charges implicating high-profile figures. Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, after returning from his Caribbean island, where he allegedly trafficked young girls, following a long investigation into his activities. His connections to powerful figures fueled speculation about the extent of his crimes.

Source: MEGA Epstein was found dead in his jail cell while awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

In August, RadarOnline.com revealed Gates allegedly befriended Epstein because he believed the late pedophile could help him secure him a Nobel Peace Prize. Epstein reportedly promised to connect Gates with Nobel Prize influencers and followed through in 2013 when they met with Nobel committee chair Thorbjorn Jagland.