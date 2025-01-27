Bill Gates' Drugs Shame: How Billionaire Microsoft Co-Founder Had LSD Trip So Extreme it Left Him Fearing He Had Wiped Brain of His Memories — Like a Computer Deletion

RadarOnline.com can reveal the billionaire Microsoft co-founder, 69, experimented with the substance, a psychedelic drug that can cause hallucinations, at a party during his time at Harvard .

Bill Gates had an LSD trip so extreme he feared the drug would wipe his memories.

Gates feared the psychedelic drug would delete all the memories from his brain during the epic trip.

"But then I got worried that testing that notion might actually set it irrevocably into motion. Better not even think about it."

"Since the brain is just a sophisticated computer, I thought, 'Hey, maybe I can command my brain to zero out all my memories.'

"On a computer you can delete a file and even wipe out all of your stored data.

Speaking in his new memoir Source Code, Gates said: "At the height of the evening, a curious train of logic passed through my mind.

He added: "Taking a shower the next day, I ran through an inventory of my cherished memories, relieved to find that everything was intact. That would be one of the last times I would do LSD."

Gates also revealed he would be diagnosed with autism if he were a child in the present day.

Explaining in an interview ahead of the release of his memoir, the billionaire said: "This whole thing of Asperger's or on the spectrum is a fairly new thing, it used to be that autism was clearly identifiable.

"I have a behavior where I rock that bothers people, that's also common. So there's a bit of a match there.

"Looking back on that, because I didn't behave in a standard way, that deep concentration that got applied to math and science, that became a strength."