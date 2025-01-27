Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Sports News > NFL

Brittany Mahomes Slams NFL Trolls for Subjecting Husband Patrick to 'Disgusting' Abuse — Despite Him Making It To His FIFTH Super Bowl

Photo of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Source: MEGA

The NFL star has the chance to make history.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brittany Mahomes has slammed the NFL trolls for subjecting her husband Patrick to "disgusting' abuse."

RadarOnline.com can report the wife of the Kansas City Chief's quarterback posted a brutal message after her husband scored yet another AFC title and spot in the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany mahomes attended tone deaf dinner travis kelce patrick super bowl parade celebration backlash
Source: MEGA

The model had a message to all her husband's haters.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the 29-year-old cheered for her husband, who scored yet another victory, she posted on her Instagram Story: "Thank you for all the concerns with 15 this season, see you in New Orleans."

She signed the message "his wife," along with a heart.

The number 15 references the quarterback's jersey number.

Article continues below advertisement

But the Sports Illustrated model wasn't done and posted another message to Buffalo Bills fans – the team her husband beat to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

She wrote: "Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting. So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people."

In the photo, a Kermit the Frog doll in the quarterback's jersey number was hanging from a pole over a crowd of people.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany mahomes trolls nfl
Source: Instagram

The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram after his big win.

Article continues below advertisement

The disturbing image first went viral back in November 2024 when the Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-21.

After Sunday night's big win against the Buffalo Bills, the model headed down to the field to celebrate her husband's victory alongside her new pal, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the growing animosity towards the Chiefs players – who could make history as the first team to ever win three Super Bowl games consecutively – the quarterback is well aware of the trolls.

He told CBS last year: "You turn into that villain. You turn into that team that everybody doesn’t want to win. You have to embrace that, too, in order to be great."

Article continues below advertisement
brittany mahomes trolls nfl
Source: Instagram

She resurfaced an image back from November.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily for the quarterback, he always has his wife by his side – even if she just gave birth.

Last week, fans were shocked to see the model at the game supporting her husband after giving birth to their third child only six days before.

One person wrote on X: "Brittany is amazing. Kiddos are so well behaved!"

Another added: "So Brittany gave birth less than a week ago and she is out there supporting her man with her kids? Who is the superwoman?”

A third wrote: "Precious! Brittany was glowing!"

A fourth tweeted: "I am just hoping someone offered a chair to a postpartum woman, but she refused it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON SPORTS
Photo of Mariano Rivera.

Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera and Wife Clara Deny Covering Up Sexual Abuse — Claim Disturbing Lawsuit is 'Inaccurate and Misleading' as Fans 'Sick' Over Allegations

blake lively and ryan reynolds forensic in their research

Ryan Reynolds Buys ANOTHER Soccer Team As he and Wife Blake Lively Face $400Million Lawsuit From Justin Baldoni

Article continues below advertisement

The couple welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12 during the football star's bye week from the NFL.

During the press conference last week, the quarterback admitted he would be open to having a fourth baby – despite previously saying he was "done" having kids.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.