Brittany Mahomes Slams NFL Trolls for Subjecting Husband Patrick to 'Disgusting' Abuse — Despite Him Making It To His FIFTH Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes has slammed the NFL trolls for subjecting her husband Patrick to "disgusting' abuse."
RadarOnline.com can report the wife of the Kansas City Chief's quarterback posted a brutal message after her husband scored yet another AFC title and spot in the Super Bowl.
Shortly after the 29-year-old cheered for her husband, who scored yet another victory, she posted on her Instagram Story: "Thank you for all the concerns with 15 this season, see you in New Orleans."
She signed the message "his wife," along with a heart.
The number 15 references the quarterback's jersey number.
But the Sports Illustrated model wasn't done and posted another message to Buffalo Bills fans – the team her husband beat to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.
She wrote: "Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting. So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people."
In the photo, a Kermit the Frog doll in the quarterback's jersey number was hanging from a pole over a crowd of people.
The disturbing image first went viral back in November 2024 when the Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-21.
After Sunday night's big win against the Buffalo Bills, the model headed down to the field to celebrate her husband's victory alongside her new pal, Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Despite the growing animosity towards the Chiefs players – who could make history as the first team to ever win three Super Bowl games consecutively – the quarterback is well aware of the trolls.
He told CBS last year: "You turn into that villain. You turn into that team that everybody doesn’t want to win. You have to embrace that, too, in order to be great."
Luckily for the quarterback, he always has his wife by his side – even if she just gave birth.
Last week, fans were shocked to see the model at the game supporting her husband after giving birth to their third child only six days before.
One person wrote on X: "Brittany is amazing. Kiddos are so well behaved!"
Another added: "So Brittany gave birth less than a week ago and she is out there supporting her man with her kids? Who is the superwoman?”
A third wrote: "Precious! Brittany was glowing!"
A fourth tweeted: "I am just hoping someone offered a chair to a postpartum woman, but she refused it."
The couple welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12 during the football star's bye week from the NFL.
During the press conference last week, the quarterback admitted he would be open to having a fourth baby – despite previously saying he was "done" having kids.