Brittany Mahomes Slams NFL Trolls for Subjecting Husband Patrick to 'Disgusting' Abuse — Despite Him Making It To His FIFTH Super Bowl

RadarOnline.com can report the wife of the Kansas City Chief's quarterback posted a brutal message after her husband scored yet another AFC title and spot in the Super Bowl .

Brittany Mahomes has slammed the NFL trolls for subjecting her husband Patrick to "disgusting' abuse."

The model had a message to all her husband's haters.

She signed the message "his wife," along with a heart.

Shortly after the 29-year-old cheered for her husband, who scored yet another victory, she posted on her Instagram Story: "Thank you for all the concerns with 15 this season, see you in New Orleans ."

In the photo, a Kermit the Frog doll in the quarterback's jersey number was hanging from a pole over a crowd of people.

She wrote: "Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting. So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people."

But the Sports Illustrated model wasn't done and posted another message to Buffalo Bills fans – the team her husband beat to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram after his big win.

After Sunday night's big win against the Buffalo Bills, the model headed down to the field to celebrate her husband's victory alongside her new pal, Travis Kelce 's girlfriend, Taylor Swift .

The disturbing image first went viral back in November 2024 when the Bills defeated the Chiefs 30-21.

He told CBS last year: "You turn into that villain. You turn into that team that everybody doesn’t want to win. You have to embrace that, too, in order to be great."

Despite the growing animosity towards the Chiefs players – who could make history as the first team to ever win three Super Bowl games consecutively – the quarterback is well aware of the trolls.

Luckily for the quarterback, he always has his wife by his side – even if she just gave birth.

Last week, fans were shocked to see the model at the game supporting her husband after giving birth to their third child only six days before.

One person wrote on X: "Brittany is amazing. Kiddos are so well behaved!"

Another added: "So Brittany gave birth less than a week ago and she is out there supporting her man with her kids? Who is the superwoman?”

A third wrote: "Precious! Brittany was glowing!"

A fourth tweeted: "I am just hoping someone offered a chair to a postpartum woman, but she refused it."