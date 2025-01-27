Dr Phil Left Stunned When Illegal Migrant Makes Shocking 'Sex Offender' Admission While Being Detained by Trump's 'Border Czar' Tom Homan — As ICE Arrests 956
Dr. Phil was left shocked at an illegal immigrant's response to allegations he's a sex offender while being taken into custody by immigration enforcement officers.
The longtime TV host – real name Phil McGraw – tagged along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Donald Trump's boarder czar Tom Homan on Sunday in Chicago, as they reeled in and arrested undocumented migrants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dr. Phil took to X to reveal the moment he confronted a man, identified as Sam Seda from Thailand, during his arrest.
During the interview, Seda confirmed he is not an American citizen, however, he claimed his mother was born in the United States.
Homan then informed Seda is an "illegal alien convicted of sex crimes involving children."
Upon hearing the news, Dr. Phil quickly turned to the man and asked: "You've been charged with sex crimes with children?"
"Not really," Seda replied.
Dr. Phil responded: "Not really? And never been deported?" and Seda said, "nope."
Following the TV personality's interrogation, Homan said: "Let's take him in, process him, and lock him up."
Users on the platform reacted in the comments section as one person said: "Great work by Tom Homan and law enforcement taking down a convicted sex offender. This is exactly what we need more of, keeping our communities safe from predators."
Another added: "Time to take our country back!"
All this comes as Trump has made it clear to his loyal supporters he will be ramping up deportations and increasing the number of immigration enforcement raids across the country.
Since Sunday, ICE has made 956 arrests – the largest single-day number since the former reality star was sworn in for his second term as president.
Homan has also been open about his plans to boot out illegal aliens. The 63-year-old appeared on Fox News and gleefully told host Jesse Watters: "There's going to be a big raid all across the country. Chicago is just one of many places.
"ICE is finally going to do their job. We're going to take the handcuffs off of ICE and let them go arrest criminal aliens. That's what's going to happen."
While Chicago has become a "focus of attention" during the raids, Homan said it will extend beyond just one city.
He explained: "This is a nationwide thing. We're not sweeping neighborhoods. We have a targeted enforcement plan."
Multi-day raids are expected to take place from coast to coast, according to a source.
The insider claimed: "We're going to be doing operations all across the country. You're going to see arrests in New York. You're going to see arrests in Miami."
Meanwhile, even Prince Harry's status in Los Angeles is in jeopardy after Washington-based conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, questioned why the 40-year-old was allowed into America with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 following his reference to illicit drug consumption.
Nile Gardiner, director of Heritage's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said: "...Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use.
"My firm expectation is that action will be taken."