Prince Harry Could Face Deportation From U.S. Over Visa Drugs Scandal If Donald Trump Releases Royal's Immigration File With Tranche of Secret Docs
Prince Harry's future in the U.S. could be in doubt after Donald Trump was urged to release the royal's immigration files, amid claims he lied about past drug use.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Washington-based conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has questioned why the Duke of Sussex, 40, was allowed into the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, in 2020 following his reference to illicit drug consumption.
As a result, the group brought a lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security after a Freedom of Information request was rejected.
Heritage claimed Harry's document was of "immense public interest" but lost the case on September 23 after judge Carl Nichols ruled it should remain private.
Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for Heritage, filed another motion in October to try to overturn the ruling, claiming the publication of Harry's immigration file "will help the public better understand how the Department conducts itself and how its officials exercise discretion."
And now the Duke of Sussex no longer has support from the Biden administration, lawyers and fellows at the Heritage Foundation are hoping Trump will override the court's decision to keep the files secret.
Which is worrying news for Harry as the business mogul previously wanted the Brit may be deported from the U.S under his leadership if he was found to have falsified information on his visa form – even though his wife is American and his children are dual citizens.
Nile Gardiner, director of Heritage's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said: "I'll be urging the president to release Prince Harry's immigration records and the president does have that legal authority to do that.
"Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use.
"My firm expectation is that action will be taken."
Speaking to British politician and broadcaster Nigel Farage last year, Trump suggested the royal would be treated accordingly if he was found to have lied about his drug use.
During the interview, Farage asked Trump if Harry should enjoy "special privileges" should it come to light he did not tell the truth.
"We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump responded.
"Appropriate action? Which might mean… not staying in America?" Farage asked.
Trump – who is set to release a tranche of classified documents on the likes of the JFK assassination – replied: "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."
Previously, newly-sworn in president Trump has said he "wouldn't protect" Harry because he had "betrayed the Queen."
Trump has also said if he won the election in November Harry "would be on his own."
In his controversial memoir, the duke said cocaine "didn't do anything for me", adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."
He also said while using psychedelic drug ayahuasca he realised his late mother Princess Diana wanted him to be "happy."