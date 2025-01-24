Prince Harry Could Face Deportation From U.S. Over Visa Drugs Scandal If Donald Trump Releases Royal's Immigration File With Tranche of Secret Docs

Prince Harry's future in the U.S. could be in doubt after Donald Trump was urged to release the royal's immigration files, amid claims he lied about past drug use.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Washington-based conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has questioned why the Duke of Sussex, 40, was allowed into the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, in 2020 following his reference to illicit drug consumption.