Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Prince Harry Could Face Deportation From U.S. Over Visa Drugs Scandal If Donald Trump Releases Royal's Immigration File With Tranche of Secret Docs

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's days in the States could be numbered if Donald Trump makes his immigration file public.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry's future in the U.S. could be in doubt after Donald Trump was urged to release the royal's immigration files, amid claims he lied about past drug use.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Washington-based conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, has questioned why the Duke of Sussex, 40, was allowed into the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, in 2020 following his reference to illicit drug consumption.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry branded meghan markles useful idiot
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. in 2020 in a bid to enjoy a quieter life to being up their children – but it hasn't gone as planned.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, the group brought a lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security after a Freedom of Information request was rejected.

Heritage claimed Harry's document was of "immense public interest" but lost the case on September 23 after judge Carl Nichols ruled it should remain private.

Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for Heritage, filed another motion in October to try to overturn the ruling, claiming the publication of Harry's immigration file "will help the public better understand how the Department conducts itself and how its officials exercise discretion."

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk first buddy slams stargate deal president donald trump support money
Source: MEGA

Trump previously warned he would not give Harry 'special privileges' if he was found to have lied about drug use on his visa forms.

Article continues below advertisement

And now the Duke of Sussex no longer has support from the Biden administration, lawyers and fellows at the Heritage Foundation are hoping Trump will override the court's decision to keep the files secret.

Which is worrying news for Harry as the business mogul previously wanted the Brit may be deported from the U.S under his leadership if he was found to have falsified information on his visa form – even though his wife is American and his children are dual citizens.

Nile Gardiner, director of Heritage's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said: "I'll be urging the president to release Prince Harry's immigration records and the president does have that legal authority to do that.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry mega september
Source: MEGA

Harry enjoyed a good relationship with the previous Biden regime and Trump hinted before he was elected again the Duke would 'be on his own'.

Article continues below advertisement

"Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement, and you know, Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use.

"My firm expectation is that action will be taken."

Speaking to British politician and broadcaster Nigel Farage last year, Trump suggested the royal would be treated accordingly if he was found to have lied about his drug use.

During the interview, Farage asked Trump if Harry should enjoy "special privileges" should it come to light he did not tell the truth.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles cut prince harry out of million inheritance
Source: MEGA

Harry spoke about drugs in his memior, admitting he tried cocaine and marijuana – adding the latter 'helped' him.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
brooke shields secretly seething over being trolled about her looks

EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Shields 'Seething' Over Being Trolled About Her Looks — After Releasing Book About Aging

george clooney and brad pitt put friendship on ice

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Famous Bromance Dead as George Clooney and Brad Pitt 'Put Friendship on Ice While They Focus on VERY Different Paths'

Article continues below advertisement

"We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump responded.

"Appropriate action? Which might mean… not staying in America?" Farage asked.

Trump – who is set to release a tranche of classified documents on the likes of the JFK assassination – replied: "Oh I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."

Previously, newly-sworn in president Trump has said he "wouldn't protect" Harry because he had "betrayed the Queen."

Trump has also said if he won the election in November Harry "would be on his own."

In his controversial memoir, the duke said cocaine "didn't do anything for me", adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me."

He also said while using psychedelic drug ayahuasca he realised his late mother Princess Diana wanted him to be "happy."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.