Machine Gun Kelly 'Shooting Blanks' When It Comes to His Fight To Win Back Megan Fox: 'She Wants Him to Admit to EVERY Bit of Cheating Before She Even Considers Taking Him Back!'
Roving-eyed rapper Machine Gun Kelly is desperate to win back his pregnant estranged girlfriend, Megan Fox – but she's making it ultra-tough for him to pull the trigger on any kind of reconcillation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She doesn't trust him as far as she can throw him," an insider said. "He's REALLY gonna have to prove himself."
According to sources, Transformers beauty Fox, 38, is demanding 34-year-old MGK detail all of his cheating encounters and enter therapy before she'll even consider taking him back.
"She does believe he loves her, but his ego gets so out of control that he can't resist it when other women make eyes at him," the insider added. "Worse yet, he denies he has a problem and doesn't believe he needs help."
The couple has famously split and gotten back together many times during their stormy four-year relaionship, including a broken engagement in 2023.
They most recently parted ways after a turbulent trip to Vail, Colorado, during which Fox reportedly found a long stream of steamy texts from other women on MGK's phone.
It came just after the actress – who has three sons with her ex-husband, former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green – revealed she was pregnant with MGK's baby.
He already has a teen daughter with ex-galpal Emma Cannon.
"Truth is, Megan really isn't thinking she should take him back no matter how much he pleads," the source went on. "She has too much self-respect to put up with his lies."