Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly 'Shooting Blanks' When It Comes to His Fight To Win Back Megan Fox: 'She Wants Him to Admit to EVERY Bit of Cheating Before She Even Considers Taking Him Back!'

machine gun kelly shooting blanks to win back megan fox
Source: MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly is said to be facing calls to be brutally honest with his ex Megan Fox.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Roving-eyed rapper Machine Gun Kelly is desperate to win back his pregnant estranged girlfriend, Megan Fox – but she's making it ultra-tough for him to pull the trigger on any kind of reconcillation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She doesn't trust him as far as she can throw him," an insider said. "He's REALLY gonna have to prove himself."

Article continues below advertisement
machine gun kelly shooting blanks to win back megan fox
Source: MEGA

Fox is said to be demanding MGK admit cheating and seek therapy before any reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, Transformers beauty Fox, 38, is demanding 34-year-old MGK detail all of his cheating encounters and enter therapy before she'll even consider taking him back.

"She does believe he loves her, but his ego gets so out of control that he can't resist it when other women make eyes at him," the insider added. "Worse yet, he denies he has a problem and doesn't believe he needs help."

Article continues below advertisement
machine gun kelly shooting blanks to win back megan fox
Source: MEGA

Fox reportedly found steamy texts on MGK's phone.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple has famously split and gotten back together many times during their stormy four-year relaionship, including a broken engagement in 2023.

They most recently parted ways after a turbulent trip to Vail, Colorado, during which Fox reportedly found a long stream of steamy texts from other women on MGK's phone.

It came just after the actress – who has three sons with her ex-husband, former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green – revealed she was pregnant with MGK's baby.

Article continues below advertisement
machine gun kelly shooting blanks to win back megan fox
Source: MEGA

Fox's exes include Brian Austin Green.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
timothee chalamet ready to move on from kylie jenner

Timothée Chalamet 'Ready to Move on From Kylie Jenner for an A-List Girlfriend' — As He Now Has 'Pick of Any Woman'

sharon stone seething old pal richard gere quitting us for new life

Sharon Stone 'Seething' Old Pal Richard Gere Has Quit U.S. For New Life in Spain After Trump's Win: 'They've Been Through Thick and Thin Together'

He already has a teen daughter with ex-galpal Emma Cannon.

"Truth is, Megan really isn't thinking she should take him back no matter how much he pleads," the source went on. "She has too much self-respect to put up with his lies."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.