Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet 'Ready to Move on From Kylie Jenner for an A-List Girlfriend' — As He Now Has 'Pick of Any Woman'


Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is said to be preparing to ditch Kylie Jenner.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hollywood golden boy Timothée Chalamet has been packing on the PDA with Kylie Jenner, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he's still getting his flirt on with other lovelies when she's not around.

"Everywhere he goes, women throw themselves at him," a source said.

The 29-year-old up-and-comer has had the 27-year- old reality star attached at the hip while promoting his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown – but the insider stressed Chalamet has his eye on raising his Tinseltown status with an industry A-lister instead of the reality TV regular.


Source: MEGA

Hollywood's golden boy Chalamet has fans swooning and industry insiders buzzing after his role in A Complete Unknown..

"He's a hot commodity already but there's no doubt he could rise even higher with the right star on his arm," an insider added.

The Dune pin-up has been dating pillow-lipped make-up mogul Jenner since April 2023, but sources said he still has a "weakness for beautiful women."

"You don't become one of the hottest actors in Hollywood without picking up a lot of female admirers, and Timmy especially has become a favorite of female executives, filmmakers and agents, who make a point of showing up at events where he'll be," an insider said.


Source: MEGA

Chalamet's charm is keeping Hollywood’s elite captivated – and he could be set to bag an A-list partner.

They added: "He's just at a point where everybody wants a picture with him or some personal face time where theycan experience his charm up close.

"Timmy has a problem with saying no and he admits that his major weakness is all the attention he gets from beautiful and often very powerful women he meets in passing."

With Oscar buzz building for the actor's Bob Dylan performance, he is expected to be making the rounds during awards season.


Source: MEGA

Chalamet's Bob Dylan role is earning him major Oscar buzz.

"His relationship with Kylie notwithstanding, would really be wise for Timmy just to ignore or be rude to the women he crosses paths with? Some male stars go that route for sure, but not Timmy," an insider said.

"He has serious flirt-energy and is happy to turn it on for any pretty woman who talks to him and why stop now? His charm and accessibility got him this far and Kylie's just going to have to put up with it because Timmy is NOT the kind of guy to tinker with a winning formula.”

