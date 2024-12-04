Your tip
'Fuming' Joe Jonas Reveals the Massive Oscar-Tipped Hollywood A-Lister Who has Spent a YEAR Ghosting Him: 'He Still Hasn't Texted Back!'

Composite photo of Joe Jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas has accused one Hollywood A-lister of ignoring his texts for a year.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Joe Jonas has accused one Hollywood A-lister of leaving him on read.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Jonas Brothers singer claimed Oscar-tipped Timothée Chalamet ignored his text messages for a year.

Jonas, 35, brought out receipts to call out Chalamet, 28, in a TikTok video.

joe jonas claims timothee chalamet ghosted his texts for a year
Source: MEGA

Jonas claimed Timothée Chalamet has ignored his text messages for a year.

The DNCE singer was clearly having fun trolling the actor when he shared the video to his 6.4 million TikTok followers on Monday, December 2.

In just 24-hours, the video has already racked up over 1.2 million views.

He captioned the post: "Check back with you guys next December for an update."

His video featured two images, which were paired with Ole 60's Thoughts of You.

joe jonas claims timothee chalamet ghosted his texts for a year
Source: @JOEJONAS/TIKTOK

Jonas came prepared with receipts of his unanswered text message to Chalamet.

His video featured a screenshot of his message to Chalamet, whose phone number was blocked out for privacy but his "TC" contact initials were visible.

He sent a message saying "miss you" to the Little Women star, along with a selfie.

Jonas wrote over the first image: "Last December I sent Timothee Chalamet a text from my friends phone anticipating a response."

A second photo featured a selfie of Jonas along with the caption: "This December he still hasn't texted back. Hope this helps!"

joe jonas claims timothee chalamet ghosted his texts for a year
Source: @JOEJONAS/TIKTOK

Jonas jokingly told followers he would give them an 'update' on Chalamet's message next December.

Joe Jonas

One TikTok user commented on Jonas' video: "He's just thinking of a good response, it'll come soon enough", which prompted the singer to respond, "Good things can wait."

A second wrote: "A Christmas miracle could happen, you never know", while a third joined in on the joke and commented, "I totally understand how you feel Joe. I am also waiting on a response from the Timothee Chalamet."

One clever follower took the opportunity to bring the joke full-circle for Jonas and quoted his own lyrics from Velvet Sunshine, writing: "'on read, but i can see you looking at my close friends' - was about Timothee this whole time."

joe jonas claims timothee chalamet ghosted his texts for a year
Source: MEGA

Chalamet's busy schedule and romance with Kylie Jenner could be to blame for Jonas' unanswered text.

It's safe to say Chalamet's busy schedule over the last year prevented him from responding to Jonas' message.

For starters, the 28-year-old's romance with reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner blossomed.

The pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles together, including a quick taco lunch date and his car was seen pulling into the mother-of-two's mansion. He also joined his girlfriend on a family trip to the Bahamas in August.

Then, they stepped out on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe awards, causing fans to go into a frenzy over the match-up.

When not busy on dates with Jenner, Chalamet's work schedule was jam-packed.

He went on a whirlwind promotional tour for Dune: Part Two with co-star Zendaya, which ended up grossing over $714.4million at the box office.

When not promoting the sci-fi flick, Chalamet was busy portraying Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Most recently he's been filming his latest movie, Marty Supreme, with Gwyneth Paltrow.

