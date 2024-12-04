'Fuming' Joe Jonas Reveals the Massive Oscar-Tipped Hollywood A-Lister Who has Spent a YEAR Ghosting Him: 'He Still Hasn't Texted Back!'
Joe Jonas has accused one Hollywood A-lister of leaving him on read.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Jonas Brothers singer claimed Oscar-tipped Timothée Chalamet ignored his text messages for a year.
Jonas, 35, brought out receipts to call out Chalamet, 28, in a TikTok video.
The DNCE singer was clearly having fun trolling the actor when he shared the video to his 6.4 million TikTok followers on Monday, December 2.
In just 24-hours, the video has already racked up over 1.2 million views.
He captioned the post: "Check back with you guys next December for an update."
His video featured two images, which were paired with Ole 60's Thoughts of You.
His video featured a screenshot of his message to Chalamet, whose phone number was blocked out for privacy but his "TC" contact initials were visible.
He sent a message saying "miss you" to the Little Women star, along with a selfie.
Jonas wrote over the first image: "Last December I sent Timothee Chalamet a text from my friends phone anticipating a response."
A second photo featured a selfie of Jonas along with the caption: "This December he still hasn't texted back. Hope this helps!"
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Awards Show Debut as Couple at 2024 Golden Globes
- Sophie Turner 'So Happy' to Have Escaped LA For Home in UK After Being Eaten Up By Toxic Joe Jonas Divorce: 'My Life Was on Pause'
- Sophie Turner Slams Trolls Who Mom-Shamed Her During Joe Jonas Divorce — Revealing True Reason She Decided to Spend Time Away From Daughters
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
One TikTok user commented on Jonas' video: "He's just thinking of a good response, it'll come soon enough", which prompted the singer to respond, "Good things can wait."
A second wrote: "A Christmas miracle could happen, you never know", while a third joined in on the joke and commented, "I totally understand how you feel Joe. I am also waiting on a response from the Timothee Chalamet."
One clever follower took the opportunity to bring the joke full-circle for Jonas and quoted his own lyrics from Velvet Sunshine, writing: "'on read, but i can see you looking at my close friends' - was about Timothee this whole time."
It's safe to say Chalamet's busy schedule over the last year prevented him from responding to Jonas' message.
For starters, the 28-year-old's romance with reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner blossomed.
The pair were spotted out and about in Los Angeles together, including a quick taco lunch date and his car was seen pulling into the mother-of-two's mansion. He also joined his girlfriend on a family trip to the Bahamas in August.
Then, they stepped out on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe awards, causing fans to go into a frenzy over the match-up.
When not busy on dates with Jenner, Chalamet's work schedule was jam-packed.
He went on a whirlwind promotional tour for Dune: Part Two with co-star Zendaya, which ended up grossing over $714.4million at the box office.
When not promoting the sci-fi flick, Chalamet was busy portraying Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day.
Most recently he's been filming his latest movie, Marty Supreme, with Gwyneth Paltrow.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.