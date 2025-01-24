Sharon Stone 'Seething' Old Pal Richard Gere Has Quit U.S. For New Life in Spain After Trump's Win: 'They've Been Through Thick and Thin Together'

Basic Instinct beauty Sharon Stone is fuming old pal Richard Gere has quit America and movedd to Spain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 75-year-old American Gigolo hunk has followed his younger wife Alejandra Silva, 41, to her native country, and sources said Stone, 66, is "disappointed" he's cut and run right after Donald Trump's election win.

"Richard and Sharon have had a long enough friendship that they see eye-to-eye on almost everything, and they've really been there for each other through their ups and downs," a source said.