Home > Celebrity > Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone 'Seething' Old Pal Richard Gere Has Quit U.S. For New Life in Spain After Trump's Win: 'They've Been Through Thick and Thin Together'

Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone is said to be lonely without old pal Richard Gere.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 7:50 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Basic Instinct beauty Sharon Stone is fuming old pal Richard Gere has quit America and movedd to Spain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 75-year-old American Gigolo hunk has followed his younger wife Alejandra Silva, 41, to her native country, and sources said Stone, 66, is "disappointed" he's cut and run right after Donald Trump's election win.

"Richard and Sharon have had a long enough friendship that they see eye-to-eye on almost everything, and they've really been there for each other through their ups and downs," a source said.

Source: MEGA

Stone was shocked by Gere's decision to leave America for Spain after Trump's win.

As staunch Democrats, the stars have been vocal about their disaste for Trump, who has just kicked off his second term in the White House..

"Sharon wanted Kamala to win, but she isn't a quitter and is actually a patriotic person – no matter what direction she thinks the country is heading in," the insider added.

Source: MEGA

Despite their decades-long friendship, Stone feels 'betrayed' by Gere's choice to leave the U.S. for good, insiders say.

They went on: "She's not the type of person who would leave on a whim, and that's what's so disappointing about Richard's decision to move to Spain and basically give up on making a positive difference."

Stone, who has raised tens of millions of dollars for the AIDS-related charity amfAR "is not giving up on America, and she hopes after their decades of friendship that Richard and his family don't give up either," the insider said.

Source: MEGA

Gere insists his move to Spain is for his wife, but Stone isn't buying the excuse.

But the Pretty Woman hunk said the feisty sexpot's got it all wrong.

"The move was planned long before the election, and he insists it has nothing to do with Trump – he's doing this for his wife," the source insisted.

"She lived with him in the States for many years and now it's his turn to support her. Sharon is just being dramatic."

