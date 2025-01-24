Dying Ozzy Osbourne 'Obsessed With Idea of Dying on Stage in Front of Fans'

Crippled Ozzy Osbourne's planning a miracle comeback concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Crazy Train singer currently struggles to stand and walk – leaving pals fearing his return will be his death.

Ironically, sources said, the cranky 76-year-old wildman wouldn't mind going out in a blaze of glory – dropping dead in front of his adoring fans.

"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie," an insider said.