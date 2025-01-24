Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Ozzy Osbourne

Dying Ozzy Osbourne 'Obsessed With Idea of Dying on Stage in Front of Fans'

ozzy osbourne obsession with getting back on stage
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne is said to think the idea of dying on stage would be a crowd pleaser.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Crippled Ozzy Osbourne's planning a miracle comeback concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal the Crazy Train singer currently struggles to stand and walk – leaving pals fearing his return will be his death.

Ironically, sources said, the cranky 76-year-old wildman wouldn't mind going out in a blaze of glory – dropping dead in front of his adoring fans.

"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie," an insider said.

ozzy osbourne obsession with getting back on stage
Source: MEGA

Birmingham-born Osbourne's fiery dream of a final show is leaving friends fearing for the worst.

They added: "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for this concert, he could end up a goner."

As fans know, Osbourne is pig-headed – so "there's no talking him out of it. He's got his heart set on doing one more show to say a proper goodbye," our source said.

They said he wants a comeback show in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

ozzy osbourne obsession with getting back on stage
Source: OZZYOSBOURNE/INSTAGRAM

The 'Crazy Train' singer is said to be willing to risk his health to put on one final concert.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Osbourne has struggled with health issues for years.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and suffered multiple spinal surgeries, one of which left him too wrecked to tour – often needing a cane and wheelchair to get around.

"His Parkinson's has progressed and he's in a great deal of pain, but instead of resting, he's pushing himself for this concert," the insider said. "People worry that he could be worsening his illness. But if anyone questions this plan, he flies off the handle. He won't hear a word against it."

ozzy osbourne obsession with getting back on stage
Source: MEGA

The ailing rock icon's comeback obsession is sparking both admiration – and deep concern.

The insider added: "It's good to see he has this fire in his belly, but it's also very worrying for what might happen if he does it, and also what it will do to him if he can't pull it off.

"He'll be crushed."

