EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vergara 'Furiously Hitting Out' at Rumors She’s Dating F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton After Her Painful Divorce From Ex Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara says there is no mileage in rumors she is dating F1 ace Lewis Hamilton after they shared dinner.
The 52-year-old star has told pals that race ace Hamilton, 40, was "far too young, but very sweet," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "She thought Lewis was a very charming and a very sweet guy. She was kind of tickled and intrigued by his accent and his impeccable British manners.
"But at the end of the day, she deemed him far too young for her. She wants someone around the same age with a similar outlook and vision for the future.
"She has a grown-up son in his 30s and is looking forward to becoming a grandmother at some point in the future so she doesn't want to be dashing around town with a race car playboy like Lewis Hamilton."
The Modern Family actress, 52, was spotted on a dinner date with the British sportsman in New York City earlier this month.
Witnesses said the pair looked smitten as they enjoyed a meal together with Vergara particularly enamored with the racing driver, so much so she "barely touched her food".
The duo were also joined by some pals, with the rumored couple then seen flirting outside the eatery before Vergara headed off.
Vergara, who judges on America's Got Talent alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, split from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, 48, in 2023.
They said at the time: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Vergara and Manganiello, who is known for starring in Magic Mike, got married in a Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015. Their nuptials came after less than one year of dating
Shortly after their divorce came to light, reports swirled that their marriage was "impacted by Manganiello's sobriety" and the fact Vergara was and is not actively sober.
According to a source at the time, the former couple were no longer on the same page when it came to their relationship.
"She would rather go out with friends, and he would rather stay home, so they wouldn’t spend a lot of time together," an insider explained.
However, in January 2024 Vergara offered her own take on the separation.
"I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," she told Spanish newspaper El Pais.
"He wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom."
Vergara already has a son, aged 33, from her first marriage to her childhood sweetheart.
In October 2023 she was linked to the Beverly Hills-based orthopedic surgeon, Justin Saliman, 50, but the relationship did not last long.
Hamilton is currently single having famously dated singer Nicole Scherzinger on and off for seven years before splitting in 2015. He has also been linked to Rihanna and Shakira.