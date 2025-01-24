EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Vergara 'Furiously Hitting Out' at Rumors She’s Dating F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton After Her Painful Divorce From Ex Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara says there is no mileage in rumors she is dating F1 ace Lewis Hamilton after they shared dinner.

The 52-year-old star has told pals that race ace Hamilton, 40, was "far too young, but very sweet," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: "She thought Lewis was a very charming and a very sweet guy. She was kind of tickled and intrigued by his accent and his impeccable British manners.

"But at the end of the day, she deemed him far too young for her. She wants someone around the same age with a similar outlook and vision for the future.