EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Shields 'Seething' Over Being Trolled About Her Looks — After Releasing Book About Aging

Hollywood icon Brooke Shields has told how she now gets trolled by movie fans because she no longer has the looks of a child actor.

She became a global name at the age of 12 with her role in Pretty Baby and she followed that with Blue Lagoon as a teenager, and now decades later she's furious that fans can't deal with the fact she's almost 60, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shields, 59, has just penned a book about aging in a bid to deal with the years of catty comments about her appearance she has been forced to endure.

Her tome, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, even has some of those barbs from trolls printed on the book’s back cover.