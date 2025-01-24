EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Famous Bromance Dead as George Clooney and Brad Pitt 'Put Friendship on Ice While They Focus on VERY Different Paths'

The bromance between Brad Pitt and George Clooney is going from Brad to worse as the pair continue to cool their friendship.

Sources say the pals haven't hung out for weeks as their lives continue to go in separate directions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They're not feuding. But things have definitely cooled off. George is all about his family these days, and Brad is focused on rebuilding his life." a source told us.

"George is happy that Brad's divorce drama is mostly behind him, but they're not exactly popping champagne corks together! Nothing stays the same in Hollywood so why should this particular relationship be any different?

"Things ebb and flow and people come and go: wives, husbands and even best friends. They are not war, just at arm's length.