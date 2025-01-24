EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Famous Bromance Dead as George Clooney and Brad Pitt 'Put Friendship on Ice While They Focus on VERY Different Paths'
The bromance between Brad Pitt and George Clooney is going from Brad to worse as the pair continue to cool their friendship.
Sources say the pals haven't hung out for weeks as their lives continue to go in separate directions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They're not feuding. But things have definitely cooled off. George is all about his family these days, and Brad is focused on rebuilding his life." a source told us.
"George is happy that Brad's divorce drama is mostly behind him, but they're not exactly popping champagne corks together! Nothing stays the same in Hollywood so why should this particular relationship be any different?
"Things ebb and flow and people come and go: wives, husbands and even best friends. They are not war, just at arm's length.
"Sure they were once the dynamic duo of Hollywood's elite, and now they are giving fans the ultimate plot twist: the bromance is on ice!
"They were Known for their on-screen chemistry and playful off-screen camaraderie, the two megastars have been noticeably absent from each other's lives lately."
And the pair's recent box office flop hasn't helped.
The Hollywood A-listers' "buddy movie" Wolfs received scathing reviews from critics who've branded the picture "uninspired and lifeless."
Another Hollywood insider said: "George is starting to feel like every time he tries to do something with Brad, it blows up in his face.
"And Brad is getting tired of being his buddy's whipping boy."
The movie is about concerns two former boxers, played by Pitt and Clooney, who put their rivalry aside and work together.
But the film was savaged by critics, one of whom described Wolfs as a "vanity project" for the superstars, while another labeled it "shockingly bad."
The Ocean's Eleven stars had reportedly rebuilt their friendship in recent years after it "cooled" while Pitt was in a relationship with former wife Angelina Jolie.
It's been claimed Jolie never approved of the pair's closeness and considered Clooney's international human rights lawyer wife Amal "a wannabe who was treading on her territory as a globe-trotting do-gooder."
An insider said: "Ange always felt threatened by Amal and her impressive pedigree.
"She immediately took a dislike to her and made it impossible for George and Brad to spend time together."
The strain between the couples allegedly got so fierce Pitt snubbed the Clooneys' wedding in 2014.
An insider added: "That was a real blow for George.
"It took him a long time to rebuild trust in his old buddy."
However, the pair reportedly grew close again during Pitt and Jolie's marriage struggles as Clooney gave his pal advice and comfort as the divorce turned toxic.
The insider continued: "George couldn't stand by and let Brad be beaten up like that in the public eye.
"He made himself available to Brad for emotional support and their friendship got a second wind, but things are cooling big-time now."