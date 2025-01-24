EXCLUSIVE: Why Victoria Beckham is 'On Collision Course' With Ex-Spice Girls Bandmates Over Husband David's Mega 50th Birthday Celebrations
Popstar turned fashion queen Victoria Beckham is busy planning a string of lavish bashes for hubby David's 50th birthday and it has put her on a collision course with her old pals.
RadarOnline.com can reveal celebrations for the former England soccer star's landmark anniversary are already giving Beckham a huge headache.
And it is her squabbling bandmates from the Spice Girls that are causing her anxiety over May's festivities.
While all four stars, Emma Bunton, 48, Mel Brown, 49, Mel Chisholm, 51, and Geri Horner, 52, attended her 50th birthday bash in April, we’re told she is worried about the potential aggro some members could bring to proceedings.
There has been a rumored feud between Brown and Horner for years, with them taking potshots at each other.
Last year it was reported that Horner downed any future reunions because she refused to share a stage again with Brown
Then Brown called her bandmates "d---heads" after she claimed she was kicked out of their band group chat for suggesting a tour.
Our source revealed: "Vic is already diving into planning David’s birthday bash—she’s determined to make it just as grand as the one he threw for her.
"She envisions a family getaway, followed by a romantic trip for just the two of them, topped off with a massive celebration with all their friends. With a lineup of A-list attendees expected, Vic finds herself in a dilemma over which Spice Girls to invite.
"In her perfect scenario, Vic would extend invitations to Emma and Mel C, but she knows excluding Geri and Mel B would complicate matters.
"The thought of those two together makes her anxious, yet she realizes how significant all the girls were in the early days of her relationship with David. It wouldn’t feel right not to have them there."
Beckham and Horner also have an uneasy relationship, dating back to when the latter abruptly quit the band in 1998.
At the time, Beckham said: "When Geri left the group, it was bad. She left on my birthday and didn’t tell anybody. She didn’t show up. We had the American part of the tour to continue." Tensions came to a head during the highly publicized 2019 reunion tour.
While Brown called out Beckham for being "difficult" and not joining them, it was allegedly her fights with Horner that stopped her from participating.
Speaking before the reunion a source said: "Those two couldn’t be more divided and both see themselves as the boss. Everyone involved is braced for some epic arguments."
The band performed as a foursome for all 13 shows, although Beckham earned $2.5 million licensing and merchandise without singing a note.
At the time, she said she would rather focus on her fashion line and her kids, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.
More recently, she reiterated that part of her life was "firmly closed", and now that her fashion and beauty brand is finally turning a profit, that is her priority.
The source added: "It is a case of Victoria trying to please everyone and offend no one whilst organizing the party. It's a real tough ask."