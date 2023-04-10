Michael Caine, 90, Spotted Using A Walker After Undergoing Spinal Surgery
Michael Caine is on the mend! The actor was spotted using a walker to assist him just weeks after turning 90. Caine is still recovering after undergoing spinal surgery last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Oscar winner was photographed with his wife of 50 years, Shakira, in Barbados over the weekend. Caine put one step in front of the other while gripping his walker as the couple went out for an afternoon stroll on Sunday during the Easter holiday in the Caribbean.
The Dark Knight Rises star looked vacation ready in a casual blue button-down, black shorts, and sneakers. He protected his eyes from the sunshine in a pair of dark aviator shades.
His wife made sure to stick by his side for assistance, even holding onto him during their afternoon outing. Caine appeared to be in good spirits after celebrating his birthday with buddy Tom Cruise in London.
The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, joined comedian David Walliams to ring in Caine's big birthday.
Caine looked ready for some rest and relaxation. In the photos obtained by New York Post, he later removed his shirt to soak up the sunshine with his wife on the beach.
It's been over a year since his surgery. Shakira revealed in March 2022 that Caine underwent back surgery to treat spinal stenosis — a condition that causes extreme back and neck pain.
The Miss Congeniality actor reportedly had the surgery at a private hospital across the pond.
“He had a back operation quite recently,” Shakira revealed last year. “He’s recovering. He’s a strong man. He’s a lion, actually.”
“The operation was fantastic. He’ll be up and dancing again soon,” she added.
Caine addressed his back problems in 2021.
“Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part really. Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs, so I can’t walk very well," he said at the time.
He also debunked rumors he was retiring from showbiz due to his health issues.
“I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that,” Caine revealed, later telling Variety, “Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!”
The actor has been working on two projects during his recovery.
The third installment of the Now You See Me franchise is currently in pre-production. The Great Escaper is now filming.