Michael Caine, 90, Spotted Using A Walker After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

The Oscar winner was photographed with his wife of 50 years, Shakira, in Barbados over the weekend. Caine put one step in front of the other while gripping his walker as the couple went out for an afternoon stroll on Sunday during the Easter holiday in the Caribbean.

The Dark Knight Rises star looked vacation ready in a casual blue button-down, black shorts, and sneakers. He protected his eyes from the sunshine in a pair of dark aviator shades.