Ailing Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Amid Battle With Parkinson’s Disease ‘I don’t want to start.. and then cancel shows at the last minute,’ he wrote.

Fans planning to attend any stops on Ozzy Osbourne’s North American tour, No More Tours 2, can now seek refunds as it has been cancelled!

The Black Sabbath frontman, 71, announced he has put an end to his planned concerts so he could focus on his deteriorating health.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne said in a statement on his website. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Osbourne is planning to seek medical assistance in Switzerland after failed efforts of finding treatment for Parkinson’s disease in the United States.

He announced the shocking news to his fans on the January 21 episode of Good Morning America, admitting he is on a “host of medications.”

“It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body,” he said. “It’s like you’ll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day.”

Prior to Osbourne’s revelation, he’s suffered from various health issues, some of which resulted in the cancellation of a few of his performances over the years.

In 2018, he contracted a life-threatening staph infection in his right hand. In February 2019, the singer was admitted to the hospital after suffering from a bad case of the flu, prompting him to postpone the European leg of his tour with Judas Priest. Then, after developing pneumonia, he cancelled additional shows in Australia, Japan and New Zealand because doctors ordered him to “stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

Now, Parkinson’s disease is added to Osbourne’s list of health struggles, but said he is relieved now that he has “owned up” to the illness. Unfortunately, his desire to return to his “drug”, the stage may be pushed back for some time.