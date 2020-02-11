Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kelly Osbourne Admits Dad Ozzy's Parkinson's Diagnosis Brought Them Closer Together 'I won't be here much longer,' Black Sabbath rocker revealed in a recent interview.

Kelly Osbourne admitted that her dad’s Parkinson’s diagnosis brought them closer together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“We take every day as it comes and he is doing incredible. We couldn’t have got much closer, but we did,” Kelly, 35, revealed in a interview with the Mirror. “Everyone is acting like it is doomsday, it’s not. It’s just something we have to deal with.”

Ozzy Osbourne, 71, was diagnosed with the disease a year ago in February 2019, but only revealed the sad news to the public earlier this month on January 21.

Kelly revealed that her dad had planned to attend the Oscars, but ditched the award show to eat curry instead.

“He was going to come, but then he was like, ‘I don’t want to get dressed up.’ He was at home eating curry and I was thinking, ;I kind of wish I could stay with you right now!'”

In a recent interview with Kerrang! Magazine, the Black Sabbath rocker talked about his time on earth coming to an end.

“I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it,” Ozzy admitted.

“Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health,” Ozzy added. “That thing knocked the s**t out of me, man, but I’m still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so f**king hard sometimes.”

This isn’t the first time the Osbourne family has dealt with health scares. Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002 and overcame it. Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2012 and has since been battling the disease.

“We dealt with that, we dealt with Mum’s cancer and now we’ll deal with Dad’s Parkinson’s,” Kelly said.