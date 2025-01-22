Prince Harry Branded Meghan Markle's 'Useful Idiot' After Brutal Vanity Fair Takedown of Couple Brand Their Business Dreams an 'American Hustle'
Prince Harry has been branded Meghan Markle's "useful idiot."
The harsh criticism comes after the couple were bashed in an 8,000-word Vanity Fair article which scrutinized their U.S. ventures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, seemingly had dreams of infiltrating Hollywood after giving up their full-time working royal titles to move to California in 2020, the Sussexes have had a failure to launch – and a whole lot of criticism – towards their brands.
The report, entitled American Hustle, delved into the inner workings of Harry and Markle's businesses, including perspectives from former employees who described the duchess as a "mean girl."
Some ex-employees even claimed they required therapy after working for the former Suits star.
While some close to Harry and Markle dismissed the "mean girl" accusations – claiming they were untrue as they described the Sussexes as "caring" bosses – other allegations were more damning to their already fragile public personas.
In one brutal assessment of the report, a royal commentator said Harry was presented as his wife's "useful idiot" because of how he aids her Hollywood aspirations.
The renegade royal was further described as a side-character in Markle's story, despite his royal status catapulting her to global fame.
This claim was supported by a promotional clip for Markle's new Netflix cooking show – With Love, Meghan – in which she presents herself as a down-home mom cooking for celeb pals and family.
Despite the show's apparent focus on Markle at home, her husband was only briefly featured in the clip, when he gives Markle a warm embrace.
One explanation could come from a telling claim from the couple's former employees, who alleged the Duke of Sussex was largely not around – and further claimed when he was, he was disengaged and a "challenging to engage with."
The brutal description of Harry's attitude behind the scenes seemingly suggested he was did not share the same desire for the spotlight as his actress wife.
One ex-worker, who claimed to be "inside the couple's circle," said they believed Harry would "be happy if Meghan made all the money and he didn't need to," and summed up his disposition toward projects as "Why are we doing this?"
They added: "I just felt like he (Harry) didn't want to be there doing that at this time."
As for Harry's attempts at breaking into Hollywood, his Invictus Games Netflix series plummeted after just five episodes – and his Polo-centered series also tanked with viewers.
The royal commentator surmised the couple are quickly finding out their royal titles have only gotten them so far – and they're now flailing to prove their worthiness in Tinseltown.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spotify exec Bill Simmons branded the Sussexes "f---ing grifters" after their $20million deal with the streaming platform abruptly ended in 2023 after Markle's podcast seemingly failed to live up to expectations and timelines.