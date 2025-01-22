Prince Harry Branded Meghan Markle's 'Useful Idiot' After Brutal Vanity Fair Takedown of Couple Brand Their Business Dreams an 'American Hustle'

Prince Harry has been branded Meghan Markle's "useful idiot."

The harsh criticism comes after the couple were bashed in an 8,000-word Vanity Fair article which scrutinized their U.S. ventures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, seemingly had dreams of infiltrating Hollywood after giving up their full-time working royal titles to move to California in 2020, the Sussexes have had a failure to launch – and a whole lot of criticism – towards their brands.