Love-Rat Matt Lauer 'Eyeing up TV Comeback' by 'Teaming up With Ex-Today Host Hoda Kotb': 'He's Really Hoping She'll Work With Him'

Lauer, 67, is said to be so sure Kotb, 60, will work with him again that he's already touting her talents and selling the pair as TV's next dream team.

An insider said: "Matt might pretend he tunes out, but he's been following everything that happens on Today. So he knows Hoda has not been happy there for quite some time."

Kotb has some time to kill now that she's walked away from NBC after 26 years – including a 17-year run on Today. The anchor announced in September she was stepping down from her roles on both Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna.

But Lauer hopes she won't stay retired for too long.

The source clarified: "He's really hoping she'll agree to do a TV project with him."