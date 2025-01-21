Love-Rat Matt Lauer 'Eyeing up TV Comeback' by 'Teaming up With Ex-Today Host Hoda Kotb': 'He's Really Hoping She'll Work With Him'
Matt Lauer is eyeing a comeback and is looking to a former friend to help, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced former Today show anchor wants to team-up with recently unemployed Hoda Kotb.
Lauer, 67, is said to be so sure Kotb, 60, will work with him again that he's already touting her talents and selling the pair as TV's next dream team.
An insider said: "Matt might pretend he tunes out, but he's been following everything that happens on Today. So he knows Hoda has not been happy there for quite some time."
Kotb has some time to kill now that she's walked away from NBC after 26 years – including a 17-year run on Today. The anchor announced in September she was stepping down from her roles on both Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna.
But Lauer hopes she won't stay retired for too long.
The source clarified: "He's really hoping she'll agree to do a TV project with him."
Lauer was fired from NBC after a female colleague accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2014 Sochi Olympics and afterward, even though he insisted that the relationship was consensual.
The former anchor is said to have a "soft spot" for Kotb as she was one of the few colleagues who didn't ice him out after the scandal. He also feels she was underappreciated by her former workplace.
"Hoda has always been kind to Matt while others turned their backs on him," the insider continued. "He's proud of her for having the courage to do that."
Lauer has even offered to make it worth her while, promising to help set-up the love starved celebrity on dates if she agrees to join forces with him.
The source concluded: "Matt thinks anything is possible if he can convince Hoda to believe in him."
But convincing Kotb to come back to work could be a tough task for Lauer.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed the 60-year-old journalist has embraced suburban mom life, and is focusing on the "little things" with her daughters and "being present" after facing rumored tensions with her co-anchors.
Before she left, Kotb confessed: "Every day it’s a little bit different. I’m a terrible goodbye person. It is not my thing. I leave every party early, and this process has been almost a daily goodbye.
"Like, I’ve been hugged more in this last week than probably in almost the entirety of my life and it’s been really pretty magical."
However, the journalist said she can't wait to focus on "being present" with a more flexible schedule.
She added: "It's little things, it's taking them to school, it's being at the games, you know, it's being present, and that's all I want. Suburban mom life, let's go!"
Kotb even said she bought a mini-van, noting: "We're in it. I didn’t know I was going to be such a suburban mom, but I turned. Jenna [Bush Hager] keeps going, 'Who are you? Like, I do not recognize you.'"
Above all, insiders revealed Kotb was looking forward to ditching any "toxic" memories from her time in the TV spotlight.
They spilled: "All the stress of that job took a toll on her, so she wants to put that right with some healthy new measures like getting rid of anything that reminds her of those toxic days, deleting and archiving old files, and giving herself time to reflect, rest and relax."