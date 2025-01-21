Anderson Cooper's 'Head Could Be Next to Roll' at Scandal-Hit CNN Over On-Air Drug Use Gags During New Year's Eve Broadcast
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper could soon be the subject of his own breaking news story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The embattled journalist could be on the way out at the news network, especially after his eye-opening behavior on New Year's Eve.
Even though Cooper, 57, is CNN's biggest star and thought by many to be untouchable, sources reveal network bigwigs wouldn't mind booting him and his $20 million annual salary amid tumbling ratings.
Now, they may have their excuse, after Cooper and New Year's Eve partner Andy Cohen joked about using drugs during their annual special.
According to one insider: "There have been a lot of complaints about them making light of drug use on a family show, even though it was late at night."
The controversy erupted when DJ Diplo told Cooper and Cohen that he was tripping on LSD during a virtual interview with the pair.
Diplo confessed live during the NYE show: "Yeah, I did some on the helicopter, on the way here. It's like a light trip."
At first, Cooper and Cohen looked shocked. But then Cohen started gushing about Diplo's "cool lifestyle."
The Bravo host blabbed: "I wish I was Diplo. I got to say, I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle."
Cooper added that he felt "bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo's. He's got helicopters and he's like doing things."
He also praised Diplo's boozing.
"He did like, four shots while we were talking. And he's going to play (a song). How does he work? I've had four shots, I just want to go to sleep."
Insiders say Cooper's off-the-rails rant could be all the motivation cost-cutting CNN needs to ax the pricey star.
The source confided: "Some people at CNN think Anderson is overhyped and overpaid. If he's going to be foolish enough to say things like that, it may be a good time to part ways with him."
CNN is currently in the middle of some severe slashing, in a desperate bid to turn a profit.
Anderson has opened himself to a lot of scrutiny. It could be very bad timing for him."
With Cooper on his possible way out, RadarOnline.com can reveal CNN bosses reportedly want to bring back former star Chris Cuomo to right the network's ship.
The news anchor was ousted in 2021 for violating CNN's journalistic standards after advising his brother – then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – on how to deal with sexual harassment complaints from former subordinates.
Sources claim the network's alleged plan to reverse course on Cuomo's ousting is rattling former colleagues who quickly cast aside the haughty TV host.
An insider told the National Enquirer: "Chris was CNN's best anchor – and his abrupt departure left a gaping hole the network hasn't been able to fill.
"There's been a changing of the guard at top levels and now folks are whispering about bringing Chris back."
A representative for CNN denied the rumors and told RadarOnline.com: "There's no truth in this report.