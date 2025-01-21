Anderson Cooper's 'Head Could Be Next to Roll' at Scandal-Hit CNN Over On-Air Drug Use Gags During New Year's Eve Broadcast

Even though Cooper, 57, is CNN's biggest star and thought by many to be untouchable, sources reveal network bigwigs wouldn't mind booting him and his $20 million annual salary amid tumbling ratings.

Now, they may have their excuse, after Cooper and New Year's Eve partner Andy Cohen joked about using drugs during their annual special.

According to one insider: "There have been a lot of complaints about them making light of drug use on a family show, even though it was late at night."