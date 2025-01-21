Justin Timberlake 'Running a Mile' From Britney Spears After She Blabbed About VERY Graphic Details of Their Relationship in Brutal Memoir

After being burned by Britney Spears in her brutal memoir, Justin Timberlake is said to want nothing to do with his pop star ex-girlfriend and her bizarre behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears, 43, didn't hold back when it came to revealing secrets of her relationship with Timberlake, 43, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.