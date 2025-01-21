Your tip
Justin Timberlake 'Running a Mile' From Britney Spears After She Blabbed About VERY Graphic Details of Their Relationship in Brutal Memoir

Composite photo of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears
Source: MEGA;@BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Sources claim Justin Timberlake avoids talk of Britney Spears at all costs.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

After being burned by Britney Spears in her brutal memoir, Justin Timberlake is said to want nothing to do with his pop star ex-girlfriend and her bizarre behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears, 43, didn't hold back when it came to revealing secrets of her relationship with Timberlake, 43, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002.

britney spears justin timberlake pp
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Timberlake refuses to entertain chatter about Spears after her scathing tell-all prompted backlash.

Spears has raised eyebrows with her scantily clad social media posts and strange ramblings. She recently sparked mental health concerns when she posted a concerning story about her accidentally burning her eyebrows off – all while speaking in a British accent.

While Spears' social media activity has long kept people talking and speculating about her wellbeing, insiders claim there's one person who's keeping their mouth shut: Timberlake.

justin timberlake britney spears memoir
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Spears has made headlines with her dancing videos and social media rants.

An insider said: "It's pretty clear Britney is back in a very dark place, but when people try to bring it up to Justin, he just changes the topic."

In her 2023 tell-all, Spears dished on Timberlake's alleged infidelity and an abortion drama, which sparked backlash against the Cry Me a River singer.

The source added: "The abuse Justin got from everyone left a very bad taste in his mouth. He sure as heck doesn't want to get pulled into her narrative again!"

justin timberlake going above and beyond to save marriage
Source: MEGA

Timberlake faced further scrutiny over a jab seemingly directed at Spears during an NYC concert.

Timberlake has since weathered an embarrassing DUI incident and turbulence in his marriage to actress Jessica Biel, 42.

During an NYC concert in early 2024, a fed-up Timberlake seemingly took a dig at his ex-girlfriend when he told the crowd he wanted to "take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f---ing nobody."

The comments sparked another salvo from the Toxic singer and her fans.

The insider said: "It got so nasty that Jessica had to turn her comments off on Instagram. So, Justin's decided to no longer comment on anything related to Britney!"

Meanwhile, Spears has continued to stir up controversy after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari – and became romantically linked to felon Paul Soliz.

britney spears justin timberlake abortion
Source: MEGA

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002, which she opened up about in her memoir 'The Woman in Me.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, Spears has recently found herself at the center of fears over her alcohol consumption after reuniting with her sons – Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18 – amid her on-again, off-again relationship with Soliz.

A source exclusively told us: "Britney may have reunited with her boys for a short spell, but she's still climbing the walls and exhibiting odd behavior."

Last year Spears revealed in an Instagram post: "I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails and I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison."

Now, our source claimed: "Britney hasn't been on an even keel since her conservatorship ended, and her drinking hasn't helped.

"She made a pledge to hire a sober team to keep her on the straight and narrow, but no one believes she's really going to kick the sauce."

The pop princess' drinking habits was also believed to be a factor in her split from Asghari, with the source adding: "She was so unpredictable when she drank, Sam just couldn't handle it anymore. She wants to slow down but always reaches for the bottle when she's stressed, and she's stressed out a lot."

