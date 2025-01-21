Justin Baldoni Slow Dances with Blake Lively on 'It Ends With Us' Set in Unedited Footage as He Drops Bombshell Proof Following Actress' Sexual Harassment
It ends with us ... asking more questions about Blake Lively's claims against co-star Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can reveal raw footage from the dance scene where Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, offering key evidence that could clear the actor's name after she claimed he dragged his lips down her neck inappropriately.
Baldoni, 40, is pushing back against the accusations made after the release of his and Lively’s 2024 romantic drama, unveiling exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that may exonerate him.
In the midst of the co-stars' ongoing legal battle, the actor's team unleashed almost 10 minutes of raw footage – which included a slow-dancing scene between him and the Gossip Girl star.
In her lawsuit, Lively cited this exact moment, accusing Baldoni of making indecent comments about the scent she was wearing and kissing her neck.
With both actors mic'd up, the footage showed no inappropriate behavior on Baldoni's end, leaving his team to insist the video entirely debunked her sexual harassment allegations.
Lively claimed Baldoni moved his lips down her neck and told her "it smells so good," which was debunked at the seven-minute mark.
Their conversation at that point clarified Baldoni's comment about Lively smelling good was in response to her mentioning her spray tan during the romantic dance scene.
Baldoni teased about his beard rubbing off on Lively, and she countered by saying she was likely getting spray tan on him.
He then joked, "It smells good," and they both laughed, with Lively clarifying that the scent was most likely from her body makeup.
In Lively's complaint, she claimed: "None of this was remotely in character, or based on any dialogue in the script, and nothing needed to be said because, again, there was no sound."
While the montage showed Baldoni nestling into Lively’s neck for their love scene, their exchange was purely professional, with the majority of their conversation centered on lighting and their spouses.
In fact, the video raises questions about Lively's character – as she can be heard mocking the size of her co-star's nose and suggesting he should get a nose job.
The footage adds a new layer to the ongoing drama that began with rumors of tension during the making of It Ends With Us last August.
The situation exploded just before Christmas when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, with the New York Times amplifying her claims, particularly the "smell" comment.
In retaliation, Baldoni filed a defamation lawsuit against the Times.
Last week, he upped the ante by suing Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400million, alleging she used her celebrity to derail his film and ruin his career.
The suit further claimed Lively failed to read the novel until after filming began, tried to intimidate Baldoni by mentioning her famous connections, and even compared herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi.
Additionally, Lively and her team were accused of altering text messages to make it appear as though Baldoni’s publicists were plotting against her, leading to online harassment.
Baldoni also revealed at the premiere, he and his family were forced to sit in a basement because Lively refused to be in the same room with him.