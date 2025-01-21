Justin Baldoni Slow Dances with Blake Lively on 'It Ends With Us' Set in Unedited Footage as He Drops Bombshell Proof Following Actress' Sexual Harassment

Baldoni, 40, is pushing back against the accusations made after the release of his and Lively’s 2024 romantic drama, unveiling exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that may exonerate him.

In the midst of the co-stars' ongoing legal battle, the actor's team unleashed almost 10 minutes of raw footage – which included a slow-dancing scene between him and the Gossip Girl star.

In her lawsuit, Lively cited this exact moment, accusing Baldoni of making indecent comments about the scent she was wearing and kissing her neck.