Billy Ray Cyrus Slammed for Giving 'Epic Disaster' and 'Trainwreck' of a Performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball — As Singer Responds to Brutal Backlash
Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball was memorable... but for all the wrong reasons.
The 63-year-old dealt with technical issues while on stage, leading to a showing that has been brutally mocked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following his inauguration, Trump attended several events including the Liberty Ball which featured performances from country star Jason Aldean, the Air Force Band, and Cyrus before Trump and Vice President JD Vance took the stage with their families. However, it was Cyrus' performance that had people buzzing and laughing.
While attempting to perform his hit Old Town Road, Cyrus faced technical issues, leading to him singing the song without the proper equipment, as he even tried to go at it a cappella to no avail.
"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," Cyrus said at one point while still on stage.
"Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on?" Cyrus asked the crew, and pointed to his guitar.
He added: "We're going to sing a bit more."
With his performance clearly falling apart, Miley Cyrus' father asked the audience: "Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don't give a damn."
Cyrus' lack of performance was quickly mocked on X, as one person said: "Is he singing with the world's worst sore throat or something? He sounds absolutely awful."
Another added: "It was an epic disaster," and a user reacted, "That was absolutely horrific. Painful..."
"He was a one hit wonder 40 years ago and has been living off his daughter ever since," a person said, referring to the singer's 1992 single Achy Breaky Heart.
Just one day later, Cyrus explained what went down in a statement: "I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me.
"I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!"
Meanwhile, Cyrus wasn't the only singer to face major obstacles while performing for Trump, as earlier in the day new American Idol judge Carrie Underwood suffered an embarrassing audio malfunction while attempting to sing America the Beautiful at the inauguration.
Before Underwood's big moment, the star awkwardly waited to start singing during technical difficulties, and just moments before starting, the music abruptly cut off.
Underwood was then forced to sing a cappella.
The Before He Cheats hitmaker had previously received harsh backlash for agreeing to perform at the controversial president's big day, with some calling Underwood's decision "disgusting."
While another added: "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's Inauguration," and one raged, "You should be ashamed!"
Underwood responded to the backlash in a statement and said: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.
"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."