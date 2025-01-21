Billy Ray Cyrus Slammed for Giving 'Epic Disaster' and 'Trainwreck' of a Performance at Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball — As Singer Responds to Brutal Backlash

Following his inauguration, Trump attended several events including the Liberty Ball which featured performances from country star Jason Aldean, the Air Force Band, and Cyrus before Trump and Vice President JD Vance took the stage with their families. However, it was Cyrus' performance that had people buzzing and laughing.

While attempting to perform his hit Old Town Road, Cyrus faced technical issues, leading to him singing the song without the proper equipment, as he even tried to go at it a cappella to no avail.

"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," Cyrus said at one point while still on stage.