Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tori Spelling

Skin-and-Bones Tori Spelling Sparks Fears She's Starving Herself Into Early Grave: 'We're Terrified for Her'

Split photos of Tori Spelling.
Source: MEGA

Tori Spelling has people concerned for her health after losing a significant amount of weight.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tori Spelling's dangerously thin appearance has left friends worried she could be starving herself to an early death.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who admits she dropped 40 pounds on the diabetes drug Mounjaro, is possibly "shortening her life" as sources believe she's carrying no more than 90 pounds on her 5-foot-6 frame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling
Source: MEGA

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum has people 'terrified for her' as they think she's been 'starving herself.'

Article continues below advertisement

One insider said: "People are terrified for her and think she's starving herself into a slew of life-threatening health issues.

"Her arms and legs are merely bone and sinewy muscle with no fleshy padding. Her ankles and wrists look like they could snap at any moment, and even her collarbones stick out."

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling launching onlyfans under guidance saucy denise richards
Source: MEGA

Spelling previously revealed she weighed 160 pounds at her heaviest, after giving birth to her fifth child.

Article continues below advertisement

Spelling, 51, revealed she weighed 160 pounds at her heaviest, adding she struggled to drop the excess weight after giving birth to her fifth child, Beau, in 2017.

She revealed on her misSPELLING podcast in April 2024: "I did Mounjaro ... It's a different time so l don't feel shamed saying that."

Article continues below advertisement

However, Spelling said she stopped taking it last January.

She added: "I'm no longer on it, but I did lose weight and I haven't been on it since the end of January. ... I'm happy with my weight. I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner."

Article continues below advertisement

Spelling revealed she experimented with various methods, including a protein-focused diet and intermittent fasting. Ultimately, she said Mounjaro was the only thing that worked.

The TV star has been open about her struggles with body-image issues, particularly after giving birth to five children: Liam, 17; Stella, 16; Hattie, 13; and Finn, 12; and Beau, seven.

Her self-esteem also took a hit after her messy split from her unfaithful ex-husband, Dean McDermott, 58.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling spirit shannen doherty spur on dancing with the stars
Source: MEGA

Spelling appeared thin while appearing on 'Dancing With the Stars' this past fall, which came months after the death of her friend and former co-star Shannen Doherty.

Article continues below advertisement

The tipster added: "She is totally out of touch with how her body looks and the fear is she's putting herself at risk at such an unhealthy weight."

Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin agreed, believing Spelling was "asking for trouble" with her drastic weight drop.

Article continues below advertisement

Mirkin continued: "This kind of weight loss, combined with aging, causes loss of muscle, which markedly increases risk for heart attack, strokes and heart failure. Loss of bone leads to osteoporosis and bone fractures."

He further warned: "She can be shortening her life!"

READ MORE ON Celebrity
liam payne death cover ups revealed

Liam Payne's Poignant Legacy: Tragic Charity-Obsessed Star's Family Raise Huge Amount of Cash for Children's Cancer Unit From Funeral Donations

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors Explode After He Appeared to Unfollow Wife Hailey — Before Claiming His Instagram Account Was Hacked

Article continues below advertisement

Fans noticed Spelling's slimmer frame when she appeared on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars last fall, despite being one of the first couples eliminated from the competition.

At the time, the actress was also dealing with the loss of her former co-star and close pal Shannen Doherty – who passed from breast cancer just months before.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling
Source: MEGA

One doctor worried Spelling could be 'shortening her life' with her current weight of what appears to be under 100 pounds,

Spelling said at the time: "It's definitely a hard time with doing the show and all the excitement and having lost Shan so recently. But I remember she loved doing it and was totally in it.

"She definitely in life has inspired me that, you know, when you commit, you commit. And I definitely, this season, she has encouraged me to turn my power on. So I'll take that with me."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.