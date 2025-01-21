Skin-and-Bones Tori Spelling Sparks Fears She's Starving Herself Into Early Grave: 'We're Terrified for Her'
Tori Spelling's dangerously thin appearance has left friends worried she could be starving herself to an early death.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who admits she dropped 40 pounds on the diabetes drug Mounjaro, is possibly "shortening her life" as sources believe she's carrying no more than 90 pounds on her 5-foot-6 frame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One insider said: "People are terrified for her and think she's starving herself into a slew of life-threatening health issues.
"Her arms and legs are merely bone and sinewy muscle with no fleshy padding. Her ankles and wrists look like they could snap at any moment, and even her collarbones stick out."
Spelling, 51, revealed she weighed 160 pounds at her heaviest, adding she struggled to drop the excess weight after giving birth to her fifth child, Beau, in 2017.
She revealed on her misSPELLING podcast in April 2024: "I did Mounjaro ... It's a different time so l don't feel shamed saying that."
However, Spelling said she stopped taking it last January.
She added: "I'm no longer on it, but I did lose weight and I haven't been on it since the end of January. ... I'm happy with my weight. I had hit my ideal weight and I felt like I didn't want to get any thinner."
Spelling revealed she experimented with various methods, including a protein-focused diet and intermittent fasting. Ultimately, she said Mounjaro was the only thing that worked.
The TV star has been open about her struggles with body-image issues, particularly after giving birth to five children: Liam, 17; Stella, 16; Hattie, 13; and Finn, 12; and Beau, seven.
Her self-esteem also took a hit after her messy split from her unfaithful ex-husband, Dean McDermott, 58.
The tipster added: "She is totally out of touch with how her body looks and the fear is she's putting herself at risk at such an unhealthy weight."
Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin agreed, believing Spelling was "asking for trouble" with her drastic weight drop.
Mirkin continued: "This kind of weight loss, combined with aging, causes loss of muscle, which markedly increases risk for heart attack, strokes and heart failure. Loss of bone leads to osteoporosis and bone fractures."
He further warned: "She can be shortening her life!"
Fans noticed Spelling's slimmer frame when she appeared on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars last fall, despite being one of the first couples eliminated from the competition.
At the time, the actress was also dealing with the loss of her former co-star and close pal Shannen Doherty – who passed from breast cancer just months before.
Spelling said at the time: "It's definitely a hard time with doing the show and all the excitement and having lost Shan so recently. But I remember she loved doing it and was totally in it.
"She definitely in life has inspired me that, you know, when you commit, you commit. And I definitely, this season, she has encouraged me to turn my power on. So I'll take that with me."