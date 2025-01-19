Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Slams Blake Lively's Sexual Allegations as 'Revoltingly False' As Rollercoaster $400Million Lawsuit Battle Explodes
Justin Baldoni's lawyer has attacked Blake Lively for her recent statement regarding the $400 million defamation lawsuit filed against her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor-director's attorney accused Lively and Reynolds of using their combined star power to hijack the 2024 film It Ends With Us.
Lively's attorneys recently released a fiery statement declaring: "This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook."
Now Baldoni's counsel, Bryan Freedman, has fired back, denouncing Lively's "revoltingly false sexual allegations" against his client.
Freedman said: "After my clients filed a comprehensive lawsuit packed with almost 200 pages of undeniable facts and documentary evidence which crushed their false allegations of a smear campaign by providing doctored communications to the New York Times, Blake and her legal team have just one heinous pivot left, and that is to double down on the revoltingly false sexual allegations against Mr. Baldoni."
"The mere fact that Ms. Lively feels that she can publicly destroy Mr. Baldoni's reputation in an attempt to devastate his future career and then deny him or his team their own ability to defend themselves against her is preposterous.
"Mr. Baldoni never once publicly attempted to call Ms. Lively out for her own many wrongdoings during filming, he kindly addressed all her concerns during filming in the correct manner despite the fact that he wholly disagreed, he himself was committed to do things differently and to keep the peace as she specifically admitted to in her own lawsuit."
The lawyer insisted: "We will not only continue to defend our clients against Blake's power, privilege and all-out lies, but we will now fight even harder for the voiceless in the DV community who are unfairly suffering while she continues to push on her own self-serving and selfish vendetta in the media."
The Hollywood power couple are being sued for defamation by Baldoni and his publicists, who allege that the Hollywood couple conspired to tarnish their reputations through false claims of sexual harassment.
The legal battle between the parties stems from allegations made by Lively that Baldoni had sexually harassed her during filming.
Baldoni has vehemently denied these accusations and has now filed a defamation lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds.
According to court documents, Lively and Reynolds allegedly leveraged their star power to manipulate the production of the film, even going as far as sidelining Baldoni and his family during the movie's premiere.
The lawsuit claims the Gossip Girl actress demanded Baldoni not attend the event and orchestrated security measures that led to his group being escorted to the basement.
His lawsuit claimed she failed to familiarize herself with the source material before filming started and even resisted engaging with the serious themes of the movie during its promotional campaign.
The filing also points to instances where Lively's behavior raised concerns about her insensitivity and lack of commitment to the project's message.