Trump's Border Czar Forced Into Mass Deportation U-Turn After Details of Brutal Plan Were Leaked in Woke Democrat Cities Ahead of The Don's Inauguration

Homan later said he didn't know why Chicago became a "focus of attention" and said the incoming administration's enforcement goals extend beyond just one city.

He said: "ICE will start arresting public safety threats and national security threats on day one. We'll be arresting people across the country, uninhibited by any prior administration guidelines. Why Chicago was specifically mentioned, I don't know.

"This is a nationwide thing. We're not sweeping neighborhoods. We have a targeted enforcement plan."

According to an insider knowledgeable of the proposed plans, multi-day raids are expected to take place from coast to coast.

The source claimed: "We're going to be doing operations all across the country. You're going to see arrests in New York. You're going to see arrests in Miami."