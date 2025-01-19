Trump's Border Czar Forced Into Mass Deportation U-Turn After Details of Brutal Plan Were Leaked in Woke Democrat Cities Ahead of The Don's Inauguration
President-elect Donald Trump's handpicked "Border Czar", Tom Homan, has said he is reconsidering the immediate immigration raids on Chicago and New York after details about the plan were leaked online.
Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), claimed the incoming administration "hasn't made a decision yet", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The head of Trump's immigration team said: "We're looking at this leak and will make a decision based on this leak. It's unfortunate because anyone leaking law enforcement operations puts officers at great risk."
News of the raids leaked after Chicago City Council rejected an effort to allow police to cooperate with immigration enforcement.
After the vote, Mayor Brandon Johnson said: 'We intend to stand by and protect Chicago's immigrant communities against threats from ICE."
Homan recently appeared on Fox News, where host Jesse Watters asked him if he was "blowing your cover" by asking about the "big raid" planned for Chicago.
Watters asked: "Do you want people to know? Maybe they can self-deport."
The Trump surrogate told him: "There's going to be a big raid all across the country. Chicago is just one of many places. ICE is finally going to do their job. We're going to take the handcuffs off of ICE and let them go arrest criminal aliens. That's what's going to happen."
Homan later said he didn't know why Chicago became a "focus of attention" and said the incoming administration's enforcement goals extend beyond just one city.
He said: "ICE will start arresting public safety threats and national security threats on day one. We'll be arresting people across the country, uninhibited by any prior administration guidelines. Why Chicago was specifically mentioned, I don't know.
"This is a nationwide thing. We're not sweeping neighborhoods. We have a targeted enforcement plan."
According to an insider knowledgeable of the proposed plans, multi-day raids are expected to take place from coast to coast.
The source claimed: "We're going to be doing operations all across the country. You're going to see arrests in New York. You're going to see arrests in Miami."
The Trump "Border Czar" told a crowd at a Northwest Side GOP holiday party: "Chicago is in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks."
He went on to call them both "terrible" and urged them to follow New York City Mayor Eric Adams' example and "come to the table" for discussions.
Homan also warned Johnson, who had vowed to fight the Trump administration's deportation plan, not to "impede" his efforts.
He said: "If (Johnson) doesn't want to help, get the h--- out of the way.
"If he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien – I will prosecute him."
Homan and the other sources spoke to The Washington Post about information about the raid being leaked.