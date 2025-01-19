Sir Rod Stewart Continues Celebrating 80th Birthday With SECOND Massive Party — Despite Fears He's Drinking Himself to Death
Sir Rod Stewart continued to celebrate his 80th birthday with dinner at a Mount Street restaurant on Saturday, January 18, after partying on a luxury family holiday in St Barts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rod assured fans he's "not finished yet", as many in his inner circle worry about the crooner's excessive drinking in his old age.
The Rhythm of the Heart singer was joined by his stunning wife, Penny Lancaster, 53, their son Aiden, 13, and several of his famous friends, including The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 77, and his wife, Sally, 47.
Sir Rod was dressed up for the night out, wearing a faux-fur trimmed coat over a black and gold suit ensemble, which he tied together with sparkly shoes.
The singer's wife and former Loose Women panelist put on a very low-cut pleated dress that hugged every inch of her figure.
Penny added extra height to her frame by wearing strappy heels and a chic cream coat as she climbed into the back of their car after dinner.
Aiden opted for an all-black ensemble as he appeared to show up without his elder brother Alistair, 19.
Sir Rod previously celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, January 14, during a sun-soaked birthday bash on a $150 million super yacht traveling around the Caribbean with seven of his eight children.
Alastair has shared several sweet family group photos from the birthday bash as he gushed over the trip.
In one pic where the large family began pulling funny faces for a goofy snap, Alastair captioned it: "An unforgettable time, love you all."
Rod, who has reportedly hired the boat for $3 million, made the most of the sunny climate as he rocked a fedora hat and worked on touching up his tan on the speedboat ride to the shore.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, several of Rod's pals now fear he's going to drink himself to death.
Concern for the rock star's health heightened after shocking new photos emerged showing the 79-year-old climbing into the backseat of a limo after an alcohol-fueled night out.
Sources said: "Rod always prided himself in his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them. But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he's done to himself."
The singer confessed: "I'm aware my days are numbered, but I've got no fear."
These days, he claims he drinks water between cocktails but still has no plans to quit the hard stuff.
He joked in a recent interview: "You're talking to the Rod Stewart, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us... really great musicians – and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."
Rod and Penny married in 2007 and have sons Alastair and Aiden.
The singer and his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey welcomed their daughter Sarah in November 1963. Sarah was raised by adoptive parents but formed a relationship with Stewart decades later.
The Forever Young crooner also shares his daughter Kimberly and son Sean with his ex-wife Alana Stewart, his third daughter Ruby with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and Renee with his other ex-wife, New Zealand model Rachel Hunter.