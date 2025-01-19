Sir Rod Stewart Continues Celebrating 80th Birthday With SECOND Massive Party — Despite Fears He's Drinking Himself to Death

The Rhythm of the Heart singer was joined by his stunning wife, Penny Lancaster, 53, their son Aiden, 13, and several of his famous friends, including The Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, 77, and his wife, Sally, 47.

Sir Rod was dressed up for the night out, wearing a faux-fur trimmed coat over a black and gold suit ensemble, which he tied together with sparkly shoes.

The singer's wife and former Loose Women panelist put on a very low-cut pleated dress that hugged every inch of her figure.

Penny added extra height to her frame by wearing strappy heels and a chic cream coat as she climbed into the back of their car after dinner.

Aiden opted for an all-black ensemble as he appeared to show up without his elder brother Alistair, 19.