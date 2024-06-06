Caribbean Punch: Putin Sending Warships to Biden's Doorstep for Chilling Drills

Vladimir Putin is sending Russian warships and aircraft to the Caribbean for military drills this summer in a show of power as tensions rise over Western military support for Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"As part of Russia’s regular military exercises, we anticipate that this summer, Russia will conduct heightened naval and air activity near the United States," a senior Biden administration official said, per The Guardian. "These actions will culminate in a global Russian naval exercise this fall."

“We are expecting that Russia will temporarily send combat naval vessels to the Caribbean region and these ships will likely conduct port calls in Cuba and possibly Venezuela. There may also be some aircraft deployments or flights in the region.”