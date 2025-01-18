Chris Cuomo 'Battling' to Block Don Lemon's Return to Primetime TV: 'Their Fight is Like a Bad Reality Show Plot!'

Insiders say Lemon's shot at redemption is tangled in a juicy web of past grudges and newsroom rivalries.

The source said: "Don's desperate to shine again. He's putting everything on the line for this one chance!"

Cuomo, 54 - who rebuilt his career at NewsNation after his own CNN downfall in 2021 – isn't exactly rolling out the red carpet for his former colleague, insiders buzz.

A second insider dished: "Don and Chris have history, and not the warm and fuzzy kind. When Chris's scandal blew up, Don couldn't distance himself fast enough.

"Now he needs Chris to help him? It's like a bad reality show plot!"