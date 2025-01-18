Chris Cuomo 'Battling' to Block Don Lemon's Return to Primetime TV: 'Their Fight is Like a Bad Reality Show Plot!'
In a giant power play at NewsNation, Don Lemon is clawing for a primetime resurrection, but there's one major roadblock: Chris Cuomo, the network's reigning comeback king, could squeeze his ambitions dry.
After his dramatic CNN exit in 2023, Lemon, 58, has been gunning for Dan Abrams' soon-to-be-vacated primetime slot at NewsNation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say Lemon's shot at redemption is tangled in a juicy web of past grudges and newsroom rivalries.
The source said: "Don's desperate to shine again. He's putting everything on the line for this one chance!"
Cuomo, 54 - who rebuilt his career at NewsNation after his own CNN downfall in 2021 – isn't exactly rolling out the red carpet for his former colleague, insiders buzz.
A second insider dished: "Don and Chris have history, and not the warm and fuzzy kind. When Chris's scandal blew up, Don couldn't distance himself fast enough.
"Now he needs Chris to help him? It's like a bad reality show plot!"
Some sources say Lemon's a long shot for the job anyway. And sources close to Cuomo insist he wishes Lemon the best – but others say he is not one to forget slights.
The insider claimed: "Chris holds a lot of sway at NewsNation. If Don wants in, he'll need Chris's blessing – and that's no easy feat. Don is controversial, high-maintenance and not exactly a team player.
"This isn't just about Chris – it's about convincing the whole network he's worth the gamble!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CNN bosses reportedly want to hire back Cuomo to right the network's ship.
Sources claim the network's alleged plan to reverse course on Cuomo's ousting is rattling former colleagues who quickly cast aside the haughty TV host.
An insider told the National Enquirer: "Chris was CNN's best anchor — and his abrupt departure left a gaping hole the network hasn't been able to fill.
"There's been a changing of the guard at top levels and now folks are whispering about bringing Chris back."
A representative for CNN denied the rumors and told RadarOnline.com: "There's no truth in this report."
The news anchor was ousted in 2021 for violating CNN's journalistic standards after advising his brother — then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — on how to deal with sexual harassment complaints from former subordinates.
Cuomo, 53, filed a lawsuit against the network demanding $125 million in damages. He later landed his gig at NewsNation and started a podcast.
Lemon was abruptly fired from CNN on April 2023 after 17 years with the network, following controversial comments, tense interviews and reports that the host's own colleagues had privately expressed concerns about his behavior.
Lemon, one of broadcasting's first openly gay Black anchors, announced his departure in a tweet on April 24, expressing frustration that he allegedly learned of his termination through his agent and not the network itself.
Since being fired, the former CNN anchor has gone on to host his own news program on various social media platforms such as YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter.