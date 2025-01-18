Clint Eastwood's Son Scott Gives Emotional Update on His 94-Year-Old Dad Six Months After He Was Shattered By Death of Long-Time Partner Christina Sandera
Clint Eastwood's son, Scott Eastwood, has given an update on his dad six months after the 94-year-old Oscar-winning actor-director's 61-year-old girlfriend died.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Scott said, 38, his father is "doing good", calling the Hollywood icon "a survivor" and "a trouper".
Christina Sandera, who dated the Dirty Harry actor for 10 years, died of a heart attack at age 61 in July 2024.
At the time, Clint released a statement: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."
Scott praised his dad for his resilience and said: "It's in our blood. You don't complain. You don't whine. You just do.
"(Clint) was born coming out of the Great Depression, and then he was young during World War II. He saw a lot of struggle.
"There is no room for complaining."
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly actor met Christina when she was working as a hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
She was not part of the entertainment industry, and they kept their relationship out of the limelight for the most part. She was also a longtime resident of Carmel, the city where Clint was briefly the mayor in 1986.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, many of Clint's friends are worried about the actor's health in his old age.
One insider close to the filmmaker said: "Clint goes through spells of talking about retirement, but what's worse for him, he feels the movie industry has retired on him.
"He's had a 50-year partnership with Warner Brothers, but there are new people in charge there now, and they were very disappointed Clint's last movie, Cry Macho, bombed at the box office."
Since then, the actor-director went on to direct Juror #2, starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and J. K. Simmons.
Scott credited his dad after his breakout role 10 years ago in the Nicholas Sparks romantic drama The Longest Ride.
Clint's son said: "He's the reason I'm in this industry. It's like anybody. If your dad's a carpenter, maybe you'd become a carpenter."
In 2015, the Eastwood offspring said he spent much of his childhood being "dragged around to movie sets."
He would later garner small parts in his father's films, including Gran Torino and Flags of Our Fathers. He's also gone on to star in a number of big blockbuster hits such as David Ayers' Suicide Squad, The Fate of the Furious and Texas Chainsaw.
Scott said his dad is an "inspiration", adding: "Anytime I've ever gotten a chance to work with my father, it's been a great experience."
The young actor set to work with another Hollywood icon — Sylvester Stallone — in Alarum. The upcoming film is an action-thriller where he goes toe-to-toe with the beefed-out 78-year-old whom he referred to as a "badass."
Clint's kid said: "What I like about guys like Stallone is they've got this iconography behind them, so the audience can really immediately believe who they are because they have all this history."
Growing up in Hollywood, Scott revealed likely crossed paths with the Rocky icon.
He told People: "I think I did. I don't really remember. I think I met him in passing. Maybe!"
Scott spoke with People about the update on his dad.