Trump Set to Launch Mass Deportation Raids Across U.S. Less Than 24 Hours After His First Day in Office

Trump's team is reportedly working with federal immigration authorities to orchestrate a large-scale raid in Chicago on Tuesday, January 21, the president-elect's first full day in office.

According to sources, up to 200 officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be sent to the city to carry out the days-long operation.

The ICE raids plan to focus on undocumented immigrants who have committed minor offenses, such as driving violations. They also intend to arrest anyone who is around these petty offenders who happens to be in the country illegally.

Chicago was reportedly chosen as a target both because of its status as a sanctuary city and personal animosity between Trump and the city's mayor, Brandon Johnson.

Sanctuary cities limit the cooperation between local law enforcement and immigration authorities.