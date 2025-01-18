Trump Set to Launch Mass Deportation Raids Across U.S. Less Than 24 Hours After His First Day in Office
Donald Trump is planning to go through with a promise "Border Czar" Tom Homan made to start mass deporting immigrants in Democrat-run Chicago shortly after his inauguration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an insider with knowledge of Homan's plans, the multi-day raids will eventually take place coast-to-coast.
Trump's team is reportedly working with federal immigration authorities to orchestrate a large-scale raid in Chicago on Tuesday, January 21, the president-elect's first full day in office.
According to sources, up to 200 officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be sent to the city to carry out the days-long operation.
The ICE raids plan to focus on undocumented immigrants who have committed minor offenses, such as driving violations. They also intend to arrest anyone who is around these petty offenders who happens to be in the country illegally.
Chicago was reportedly chosen as a target both because of its status as a sanctuary city and personal animosity between Trump and the city's mayor, Brandon Johnson.
Sanctuary cities limit the cooperation between local law enforcement and immigration authorities.
Homan, who previously served as the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's first term, previously revealed his plans to remove migrants who illegally crossed the southern border in December 2024.
The Trump "Border Czar" told a crowd at a Northwest Side GOP holiday party: "Chicago is in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks."
He went on to call them both "terrible" and urged them to follow New York City Mayor Eric Adams' example and "come to the table" for discussions.
Homan also warned Johnson, who had vowed to fight the Trump administration's deportation plan, not to 'impede' his efforts.
He said: "If (Johnson) doesn't want to help, get the h--- out of the way.
"If he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien – I will prosecute him."
Homan's hard-line stance on immigration has remained consistent since Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris in November.
The Chicago Police Department has taken a neutral stance on the potential raids. However, they noted that they don't document the residents' immigration status or share information with ICE.
They have gone on to promise not to stand in the way of any potential immigration enforcement action.
In a recent statement, they said: "We will not intervene or interfere with any other government agencies performing their duties."
The reported raid comes as the Senate is considering the Laken Riley Act, a bill that would mandate federal detention of undocumented immigrants who are accused of violent crimes.
Earlier this week, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Trump's imagined mass deportations would set the tone for border policy in the coming administration.
When Trump's nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security was questioned about her stance on immigration, she said: "Well, the president will be in charge of the border. It's a national security issue, and the president is in charge of this."
Sources spoke with the Wall Street Journal about Trump's planned immigration raids.