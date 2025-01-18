Bill Maher Furiously Lashes LAFD's Equality Drive and Its 'Best Lesbian for the Job' Chief In Wake of L.A. Wildfire Carnage: 'Who Teaches People This Bulls---?'

Real Time had its season premiere on Friday, January 17, and Maher spent much of the episode going on an angry rant about how the city had handled the blazes and, in his "New Rules" segment, asked: "Look me in the eye and tell me how anybody could've done worse?

"We got our a** kicked by fire, something Neanderthals fought to a tie."

Maher then questioned the fire department's commitment to DEI policies as the Palisades and Eaton wildfires continue to burn.

During his monologue, he sarcastically referred to LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley: "The good news is, our fire chief is a lesbian.

"Am I against a lesbian being chief? Of course not. Do I think a lesbian can do the job? Of course I do, and maybe she's the best person.

"Or maybe they really wanted a lesbian in the job, and maybe she's the best lesbian for the job, and with essential services, that is not enough."