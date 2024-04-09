NPR Editor Slams Outlet for 'Losing America's Trust' by Pushing 'Progressive' Agendas While 'Ignoring' Stories About Hunter Biden and COVID-19

NPR business editor Uri Berliner raised alarming concerns about the outlet’s alleged transformation into an activist organization fixated on the promotion of progressive agendas, RadarOnline.com can report.

Berliner expressed his apprehensions in an essay for The Free Press published on Tuesday morning titled I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust.

He discussed NPR's shift from an impartial news outlet to one that lacked credibility in covering current affairs.