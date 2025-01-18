Beloved 1970s Disney Child Star Who Starred in 'Return from Witch Mountain' and 'I Wanna Hold your Hand' Dead Aged 60

Christian was born in Pomona, California, on May 20, 1964. His father, John, was an entrepreneur who owned a beauty salon, an art gallery and, on the island of St. Croix, a commercial glass business.

His mom, Marlene, got him interested in acting, and he had his first onscreen credit on a 1972 episode of ABC's Bewitched.

He went on to appear in several shows, such as the first season of The Bionic Woman, another ABC series, where he played a recurring role as one of Jaime Sommers' students at the Ventura Air Force Base.

The former kid actor also appeared on several installments of The Magical World of Disney, some ABC Afterschool Specials and various episodes of Emergency!, The Rookies, Ironside, Medical Center, Wonder Woman, Lou Grant and Alice.