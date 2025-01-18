Your tip
Beloved 1970s Disney Child Star Who Starred in 'Return from Witch Mountain' and 'I Wanna Hold your Hand' Dead Aged 60

Composite photo of Christian Juttner
Source: Disney

Christian Juttner dead at 60.

Jan. 18 2025, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Christian Juttner, a '70s Disney child actor who starred in Return From Witch Mountain and I Wanna Hold Your Hand, has died aged 60.

The former actor's daughter, Aidan Juttner, revealed he died of natural causes at his home in Yucca Valley, California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

disney child star return from witch mountain hold your hand dead
Source: MEGA

Christian Juttner starred in several films and TV shows in the 70s.

Christian was born in Pomona, California, on May 20, 1964. His father, John, was an entrepreneur who owned a beauty salon, an art gallery and, on the island of St. Croix, a commercial glass business.

His mom, Marlene, got him interested in acting, and he had his first onscreen credit on a 1972 episode of ABC's Bewitched.

He went on to appear in several shows, such as the first season of The Bionic Woman, another ABC series, where he played a recurring role as one of Jaime Sommers' students at the Ventura Air Force Base.

The former kid actor also appeared on several installments of The Magical World of Disney, some ABC Afterschool Specials and various episodes of Emergency!, The Rookies, Ironside, Medical Center, Wonder Woman, Lou Grant and Alice.

Source: @Ike_Eisenmann/X
1978 was a huge year for Christian, starring in three films released in theaters within five months of each other: Return From Witch Mountain, I Wanna Hold Your Hand and The Swarm.

In Return From Witch Mountain, the young actor portrayed Dazzler, one of the truants known as the Earthquake Gang, a group of would-be tough boys. The film also starred several notable A-list actors, such as Bette Davis and Christopher Lee.

Robert Zemeckis' I Wanna Hold Your Hand featured Christian as a boy with a Beatles-style haircut who is determined to see the iconic '60s band perform on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.

The Swarm saw the late child star portray a kid who suffers from hallucinations of giant bees attacking him.

disney child star return from witch mountain hold your hand dead
Source: MEGA

Christian Juttner starred in 'Return From Witch Mountain', 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand' and 'The Swarm'.

After retiring from acting, Christian lived in Saint Croix, where he and his father owned a glassworks business. He later started his own glassworks business in Santa Clarita.

disney child star return from witch mountain hold your hand dead
Source: Universal

Christian Juttner in 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand'.

Return From Witch Mountain co-star Ike Eisenmann issued an emotional tribute after learning of Christian's passing.

He took to his social media and wrote: "I have sadly learned that Christian Juttner, one of my co-stars in Return From Witch Mountain, has passed.

"He was an incredible actor and one of the nicest people I have ever met. RIP 'Dazzler'."

Christian leaves behind his mother Marlene, ex-wife Ann, daughter Ryan, son Lucas and sister Shelley.

