EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Dick Van Dyke Sparks Fears He Is Going to 'Keel Over and Have Deadly Heart Attack' at Gym — as His Youth-Chasing Exercise Regime is 'Just Too Much for 99-Year-Old'
Gym bunnies at Dick Van Dyke's Los Angeles fitness center fear he's going to keel over due to his punishing regimen aged 99.
The star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang still works out three times a week and dances between workout machines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor said his trick to staying so youthful as he approaches his 100th birthday in December was keeping to his strict regimen of regular workouts.
Fellow gym-goers are treated to a taste of his famous all-singing and all-dancing skills because he "literally" dances between weight machines instead of walking.
But one regular told us: "It is too much for a guy of his advanced age. He's gonna have a heart attack and keel over.
"Sure, we all wanna bathe in the fountain of youth but Dick is going be face down in it at this rate. He needs to slow down."
Van Dyke told the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast that he likes to work out for an hour, then swim in the pool, and finish with a nap at home.
He also said he wanted to throw a huge party when he turns 100 later this year.
"When you think… I go back to '25, I’m almost 100," he said. "This is insane. I’m going to have a big party."
The actor went on: "Somebody said, 'To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?'
"I said, 'I’ve always exercised.' Three days a week, we go to the gym, still. Three days a week."
Ted Danson, the podcast host known for TV series including Cheers and The Good Place and films including Three Men and a Baby, told Van Dyke he remembered seeing him at the gym in Malibu, California.
Danson, 77, said: "If I got there early enough I would see you literally work out on some weight machine and then, almost like you were doing circuit training, you would not walk to the next machine, but dance.
"You literally danced to the next machine and I watched that for a couple of weeks."
Van Dyke’s wife of 13 years, Arlene Silver, 53, an actress and make-up artist, added: He still does that."
Last month he revealed the heartbreaking loss of his beloved cat Bobo in the Malibu wildfire.
He and his wife were forced to flee for safety in the face of the devastating fast-moving fires.
But Van Dyke announced his family had suffered a fresh tragedy amid the tumult when one of their cats escaped in the rush to evacuate.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tragic Porn Star Emily Willis' VERY Quiet Life Before She Exploded Onto Adult Scene — As Her 'Retirement' is Confirmed Amid 'Vegetative Coma'
Writing on Facebook alongside a picture of Bobo, Van Dyke said: "Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving.
"We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."
We told in September how Van Dyke sparked concern across Hollywood when he skipped this year's Emmy Awards – even though he was slated to be a presenter.
A worried insider said the actor, who has kept up a robust schedule despite his advancing years, "lives for these sorts of events at this point in his life."