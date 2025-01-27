EXCLUSIVE: 'Dying' Dick Van Dyke Sparks Fears He Is Going to 'Keel Over and Have Deadly Heart Attack' at Gym — as His Youth-Chasing Exercise Regime is 'Just Too Much for 99-Year-Old'

Gym bunnies at Dick Van Dyke's Los Angeles fitness center fear he's going to keel over due to his punishing regimen aged 99.

The star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang still works out three times a week and dances between workout machines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor said his trick to staying so youthful as he approaches his 100th birthday in December was keeping to his strict regimen of regular workouts.

Fellow gym-goers are treated to a taste of his famous all-singing and all-dancing skills because he "literally" dances between weight machines instead of walking.