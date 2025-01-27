EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tragic Porn Star Emily Willis' VERY Quiet Life Before She Exploded Onto Adult Scene — As Her 'Retirement' is Confirmed Amid 'Vegetative Coma'

A popular fan page for adult film actress Emily Willis has announced its final post after the star’s health concerns – as we delve into how she went from a very innocent life into porn.

The former X-rated starlet is believed to be suffering from "locked-in syndrome" after waking from a "vegetative coma" caused by a cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now the admin of emilywillis_sexyfanpage has announced: "Hello everyone this will be my 2000 and last post on this page. I was thinking about retiring this page a month after hearing the news about Emily. Want to thank everyone who ever supported this page and wish everyone a good life. Will be praying every day for @emilywillisx3 to recover from what she has."