EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tragic Porn Star Emily Willis' VERY Quiet Life Before She Exploded Onto Adult Scene — As Her 'Retirement' is Confirmed Amid 'Vegetative Coma'
A popular fan page for adult film actress Emily Willis has announced its final post after the star’s health concerns – as we delve into how she went from a very innocent life into porn.
The former X-rated starlet is believed to be suffering from "locked-in syndrome" after waking from a "vegetative coma" caused by a cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now the admin of emilywillis_sexyfanpage has announced: "Hello everyone this will be my 2000 and last post on this page. I was thinking about retiring this page a month after hearing the news about Emily. Want to thank everyone who ever supported this page and wish everyone a good life. Will be praying every day for @emilywillisx3 to recover from what she has."
We can now reveal how she embarked on her journey to being on of the most popular stars in the adult film industry.
The former starlet hailing from Argentina was born on December 29, 1998, and spent her childhood in Utah before relocating to San Diego where she held down a sales job.
Her life took a sharp turn when she matched with actor and recruiter Andre Garcia on Tinder, who proposed she venture into the world of adult work.
Willis agreed and soon recorded her initial scenes in 2018, igniting her controversial journey.
She went on to make headlines in May 2020 by featuring in her debut act for The Insatiable Emily Willis, a production by Jules Jordan's studio.
A year later the Argentinian-American bombshell slapped a $5million defamation action against adult stars Gianna Dior and Adria Rae who accused her of animal abuse on camera.
The legal drama seemed to cool off after Rae offered up an apology, with whispers suggesting the parties reached a private settlement leading to claims that the lawsuit was canned in 2022.
In April 2022, Willis joined the cast of Eddie Alcazar's controversial thriller film Divinity. Jacob Oller, writing for Paste, criticized the film for having "an extended sex scene with star Emily Willis" that he found "exhaustingly dull."
However, Nadir Samara, writing for Screen Rant, praised Emily's performance alongside stars Karrueche Tran, Bella Thorne and Moisés Arias, stating they "are what give Divinity the tone that sets it apart from anything else you will see this year."
Willis has previously shared her favorite co-stars in the adult film industry, including Damon Dice, Ramón Nomar, Logan Long and Ricky Johnson.
She has also worked with female performers such as Ariana Marie, Charlotte Stokely, Georgia Jones and India Summer. Emily has been recognized with multiple AVN Awards, including Female Performer of the Year in 2021 and an AVN Award in 2022.
She has also received nominations for several other risqué scenes. By the end of 2023, she had starred in more than 700 adult films and scenes, with Bratty Sis, Tinder In Real Life 4 and Emily Willis: Influence being top-rated on IMDB.
On February 5 last year, Willis, 26, was admitted to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, California, in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.
She fell into a "vegetative coma", but has since regained consciousness. However, she is currently unable to speak and can only track things with her eyes, with doctors believing she may be suffering from "locked-in syndrome."
On her GoFundMepage, her sibling has assured contributors their generosity is fueling her recovery efforts.