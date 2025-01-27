Your tip
Diddy's Lawyers Slam Latest Upcoming Documentary on Jailed 'Sex Beast' a Money-Grab Packed With 'Fabricated' Claims — As Lawsuits Continue to Mount Against Shamed Rapper

diddy mega photo
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team have blasted makers of a new docuseries about the rapper ahead of its airing this week on Investigation Discovery.

Jan. 27 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers have blasted an upcoming documentary, believing its creators are "cashing in" on the media circus surrounding the shamed rapper.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the music mogul's legal team were critical of the tactics producers took to gather information for the multi-night broadcast of The Fall of Diddy, which is airing Monday and Tuesday.

latest rape lawsuit against sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy's lawyers claim they were given insufficient time to answer the claims made in the two episodes of the latest disputed show about the rapper.

His attorneys said in a statement: "These documentaries are rushing to cash in on the media circus surrounding Mr Combs."

They were also critical of the tactics ID producers took to gather information for the multi-night broadcast, adding: "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context.

"By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations.

latest rape lawsuit against sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Of the controversial docuseries, Diddy's legal team blasted: 'Mr Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim.'

"This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. As we've said before, Mr Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim.

"He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction."

Diddy's lawyers spoke out after a preview of the Investigation Discovery docuseries was released featuring a journalist who said he made death threats towards her over approval of photos for a magazine spread.

Danyel Smith, the one-time editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine, said Diddy, 55, vowed he would see her "dead in a trunk" if she didn't show him, in advance, images of him for a story in the publication.

diddy
Source: MEGA

A magazine editor claims to have received death threats from Diddy if the rapper wasn't given advanced warning about what pictures of himself would be used in an article.

"After the shoot, Mr. Combs wanted to see the covers before they were published," Smith said in an excerpt from the forthcoming docuseries.

"It was policy for us not to show the covers to anyone before they were published."

Smith said in the broadcast Diddy telephoned her to complain, at which time he made the death threats, adding: "I told him that I wouldn't be making an exception and he said that he would see me dead in a trunk if I did not show it to him."

Combs has past denied Smith's allegations, and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges after his September arrest. He has remained incarcerated awaiting a May 5 trial, after he was refused bail on multiple occasions.

Smith said she told Diddy he needed "to take that back," to which he said "he wasn'' taking s--- back," at which point she enlisted her lawyer.

"My attorney called him to say that if he didn't immediately fax over an apology, my attorney was going to reach out to law enforcement," Smith said.

"It took about 90 minutes to two hours and I received that faxed apology."

Smith added after the fact, she had learned Diddy dispatched people to intimidate her over the issue.

sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy remains in federal custody more than four months after his arrest in connection with sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

"I've only recently come to realize – through the members of the staff at that time – that he had actually, in the days before, come up to the Vibe offices with two tough guys looking for me," she said.

Combs remains in federal custody more than four months after his arrest in connection with sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Diddy, who is also charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, has made a trio of attempts in vain to be granted bail, amid concerns from the court he would attempt to flee or tamper with his case.

