Diddy's Lawyers Slam Latest Upcoming Documentary on Jailed 'Sex Beast' a Money-Grab Packed With 'Fabricated' Claims — As Lawsuits Continue to Mount Against Shamed Rapper

"This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative. As we've said before, Mr Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim.

"He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction."

Diddy's lawyers spoke out after a preview of the Investigation Discovery docuseries was released featuring a journalist who said he made death threats towards her over approval of photos for a magazine spread.

Danyel Smith, the one-time editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine, said Diddy, 55, vowed he would see her "dead in a trunk" if she didn't show him, in advance, images of him for a story in the publication.